GLOBAL LUGGAGE MARKET 2020-2025:DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, APPLICATION, CAPABILITIES AND TECHNOLOGIES, EXPERT’S ANALYSIS & COMPETITIVE SITUATIONS

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4166478

Snapshot

Luggage consists of bags, cases, and containers which hold a traveller’s articles during transit.The modern traveller can be expected to have packages containing clothing, toiletries, small possessions, trip necessities, and on the return-trip, souvenirs.

The global Luggage market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Luggage by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Casual bags

Travel bags

Business bags

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Samsonite International S.A.

Tumi Holdings

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs & Riley Travelware

Rimowa GmbH

MCM Worldwide

LV

IT Luggage

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Specialist Retailers

Factory outlets

Internet sales

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-LUGGAGE-MARKET-ANALYSIS-2015-2019-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Luggage Industry

Figure Luggage Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Luggage

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Luggage

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Luggage

Table Global Luggage Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Luggage Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Casual bags

Table Major Company List of Casual bags

3.1.2 Travel bags

Table Major Company List of Travel bags

3.1.3 Business bags

Table Major Company List of Business bags

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Luggage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Luggage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Luggage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Luggage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Samsonite International S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Samsonite International S.A. Profile

Table Samsonite International S.A. Overview List

4.1.2 Samsonite International S.A. Products & Services

4.1.3 Samsonite International S.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsonite International S.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Tumi Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Tumi Holdings Profile

Table Tumi Holdings Overview List

4.2.2 Tumi Holdings Products & Services

4.2.3 Tumi Holdings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tumi Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 VIP Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 VIP Industries Profile

Table VIP Industries Overview List

4.3.2 VIP Industries Products & Services

4.3.3 VIP Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VIP Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 VF Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 VF Corporation Profile

Table VF Corporation Overview List

4.4.2 VF Corporation Products & Services

4.4.3 VF Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VF Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Profile

Table Briggs & Riley Travelware Overview List

4.5.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Products & Services

4.5.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Briggs & Riley Travelware (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Rimowa GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Rimowa GmbH Profile

Table Rimowa GmbH Overview List

4.6.2 Rimowa GmbH Products & Services

4.6.3 Rimowa GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rimowa GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 MCM Worldwide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 MCM Worldwide Profile

Table MCM Worldwide Overview List

4.7.2 MCM Worldwide Products & Services

4.7.3 MCM Worldwide Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MCM Worldwide (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 LV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 LV Profile

Table LV Overview List

4.8.2 LV Products & Services

4.8.3 LV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 IT Luggage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 IT Luggage Profile

Table IT Luggage Overview List

4.9.2 IT Luggage Products & Services

4.9.3 IT Luggage Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IT Luggage (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Luggage Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Luggage Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Luggage Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Luggage Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Luggage Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Luggage Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Luggage MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Luggage Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Specialist Retailers

Figure Luggage Demand in Specialist Retailers, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Luggage Demand in Specialist Retailers, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Factory outlets

Figure Luggage Demand in Factory outlets, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Luggage Demand in Factory outlets, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Internet sales

Figure Luggage Demand in Internet sales, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Luggage Demand in Internet sales, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Luggage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Luggage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Luggage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Luggage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Luggage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Luggage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Luggage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Luggage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Luggage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Luggage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Luggage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Luggage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Luggage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4166478

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4166478

HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/DISCOUNT/4166478