Global Logistics Management Services Market 2020, by Application, Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global Logistics Management Services Market 2020, by Application, Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2025March 24, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Management Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistics Management Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Logistics Management Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Import
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Food, Groceries
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Expeditors International of Washington
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
DB Schenker Logistics
Sinotrans
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
CEVA Logistics
DSV
Hitachi Transport System
GEFCO
XPO Logistics
Dachser
Toll Holdings
GEODIS
Agility
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Panalpina
Yusen Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Logistics Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Logistics Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Logistics Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Logistics Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Logistics Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Logistics Management Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Logistics Management Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Logistics Management Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Inport
2.2.2 Inport
2.3 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Logistics Management Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Consumer Goods
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Industrial
2.4.4 Food, Groceries
2.4.5 Automotive
2.4.6 Technological
2.4.7 Retailing
2.4.8 Other
2.5 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Logistics Management Services by Players
3.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Logistics Management Services by Regions
4.1 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Logistics Management Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Logistics Management Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding News
11.2 Expeditors International of Washington
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Expeditors International of Washington News
11.3 Kuehne + Nagel
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Kuehne + Nagel News
11.4 Nippon Express
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Nippon Express Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nippon Express News
11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide News
11.6 DB Schenker Logistics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.6.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 DB Schenker Logistics News
11.7 Sinotrans
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Sinotrans Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Sinotrans News
11.8 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.8.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions News
11.9 CEVA Logistics
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.9.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 CEVA Logistics News
11.10 DSV
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered
11.10.3 DSV Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 DSV News
11.11 Hitachi Transport System
11.12 GEFCO
11.13 XPO Logistics
11.14 Dachser
11.15 Toll Holdings
11.16 GEODIS
11.17 Agility
11.18 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
11.19 Panalpina
11.20 Yusen Logistics
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
