GLOBAL LITHIUM IRON PHOSPHATE MARKET 2020 NEW INNOVATIONS, GROWTH ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, DEMAND, SERVICES, MAJOR PLAYERS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2025
March 20, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium Iron Phosphate market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1252.3 million by 2024, from US$ 935.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lithium Iron Phosphate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lithium Iron Phosphate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Lithium Iron Phosphate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Nano-LiFePO4
Micron-LiFePO4
The production of nano lithium iron phosphate is gradually greater than that of micron lithium iron phosphate. In 2018, Nano-LiFePO4 production is 42185 tons, accounted for 51.86% of global market share, and is expected to reach 65966 tons by the end of 2025, accounted for 56.43% of global market share.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
xEV Industry
Power Li-ion Battery Industry
Electrochemical Energy Storage
In 2018, 91.15% of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material is used in Power Battery Industry. In particular, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry are the two most important applications. In 2018, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry accounted for 83.51% and 7.64% of the downstream applications, respectively.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide
Tianjin STL Energy Technology
Aleees
Johnson Matthey
Sumitomo Osaka Cement
BASF
Hunan Shenghua Technology
Guizhou Anda Energy
Pulead Technology Industry
BTR New Energy Materials
Shenzhen Dynanonic
Chongqing Terui Battery Materials
Yantai Zhuoneng
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lithium Iron Phosphate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Lithium Iron Phosphate market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lithium Iron Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lithium Iron Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lithium Iron Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Segment by Type
2.2.1 Nano-LiFePO4
2.2.2 Micron-LiFePO4
2.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Lithium Iron Phosphate Segment by Application
2.4.1 xEV Industry
2.4.2 Power Li-ion Battery Industry
2.4.3 Electrochemical Energy Storage
2.5 Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Lithium Iron Phosphate Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Lithium Iron Phosphate by Regions
4.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate by Regions
4.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Distributors
10.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Customer
11 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Forecast
11.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.1.3 Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide News
12.2 Tianjin STL Energy Technology
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.2.3 Tianjin STL Energy Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Tianjin STL Energy Technology News
12.3 Aleees
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.3.3 Aleees Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Aleees News
12.4 Johnson Matthey
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.4.3 Johnson Matthey Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Johnson Matthey News
12.5 Sumitomo Osaka Cement
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.5.3 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sumitomo Osaka Cement News
12.6 BASF
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.6.3 BASF Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BASF News
12.7 Hunan Shenghua Technology
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.7.3 Hunan Shenghua Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Hunan Shenghua Technology News
12.8 Guizhou Anda Energy
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.8.3 Guizhou Anda Energy Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Guizhou Anda Energy News
12.9 Pulead Technology Industry
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.9.3 Pulead Technology Industry Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Pulead Technology Industry News
12.10 BTR New Energy Materials
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Offered
12.10.3 BTR New Energy Materials Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 BTR New Energy Materials News
12.11 Shenzhen Dynanonic
12.12 Chongqing Terui Battery Materials
12.13 Yantai Zhuoneng
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
