GLOBAL LITHIUM IRON PHOSPHATE MARKET 2020 NEW INNOVATIONS, GROWTH ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, DEMAND, SERVICES, MAJOR PLAYERS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium Iron Phosphate market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1252.3 million by 2024, from US$ 935.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lithium Iron Phosphate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lithium Iron Phosphate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lithium Iron Phosphate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Nano-LiFePO4

Micron-LiFePO4

The production of nano lithium iron phosphate is gradually greater than that of micron lithium iron phosphate. In 2018, Nano-LiFePO4 production is 42185 tons, accounted for 51.86% of global market share, and is expected to reach 65966 tons by the end of 2025, accounted for 56.43% of global market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

xEV Industry

Power Li-ion Battery Industry

Electrochemical Energy Storage

In 2018, 91.15% of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material is used in Power Battery Industry. In particular, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry are the two most important applications. In 2018, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry accounted for 83.51% and 7.64% of the downstream applications, respectively.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide

Tianjin STL Energy Technology

Aleees

Johnson Matthey

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

BASF

Hunan Shenghua Technology

Guizhou Anda Energy

Pulead Technology Industry

BTR New Energy Materials

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Chongqing Terui Battery Materials

Yantai Zhuoneng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lithium Iron Phosphate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lithium Iron Phosphate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lithium Iron Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lithium Iron Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lithium Iron Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

