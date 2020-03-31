Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2020-2025 : Complete Analysis Of Price, Gross, Revenue(Mn), Product Image, Specifications, And Companies Profiles

“The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.”

Liquid packaging carton is a box or container which enables the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provides customized packaging. Liquid packaging is primarily used for Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as it is lightweight and compact. Consumers’ preference for ready-to-carry liquid food, changing lifestyles, the convenience of carton packaging, and the recyclable nature of carton packs are the major drivers for this market.

The global Liquid Packaging Carton market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Liquid Packaging Carton by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

?200ml

201-500ml

501-1000ml

?1000ml

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

ELOPAK

Greatview

Evergreen Packaging

Nippon Paper

Likang Packing

Stora Enso

Weyerhaeuser

Xinju Feng Pack

Bihai Machinery

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Dairy

Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Liquid Packaging Carton Industry

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Liquid Packaging Carton

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Liquid Packaging Carton

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Liquid Packaging Carton

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 ?200ml

Table Major Company List of ?200ml

3.1.2 201-500ml

Table Major Company List of 201-500ml

3.1.3 501-1000ml

Table Major Company List of 501-1000ml

3.1.4 ?1000ml

Table Major Company List of ?1000ml

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Tetra Laval (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Tetra Laval Profile

Table Tetra Laval Overview List

4.1.2 Tetra Laval Products & Services

4.1.3 Tetra Laval Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tetra Laval (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 SIG Combibloc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 SIG Combibloc Profile

Table SIG Combibloc Overview List

4.2.2 SIG Combibloc Products & Services

4.2.3 SIG Combibloc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SIG Combibloc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 ELOPAK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 ELOPAK Profile

Table ELOPAK Overview List

4.3.2 ELOPAK Products & Services

4.3.3 ELOPAK Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ELOPAK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Greatview (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Greatview Profile

Table Greatview Overview List

4.4.2 Greatview Products & Services

4.4.3 Greatview Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Greatview (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Evergreen Packaging (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Evergreen Packaging Profile

Table Evergreen Packaging Overview List

4.5.2 Evergreen Packaging Products & Services

4.5.3 Evergreen Packaging Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Evergreen Packaging (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Nippon Paper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Nippon Paper Profile

Table Nippon Paper Overview List

4.6.2 Nippon Paper Products & Services

4.6.3 Nippon Paper Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nippon Paper (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Likang Packing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Likang Packing Profile

Table Likang Packing Overview List

4.7.2 Likang Packing Products & Services

4.7.3 Likang Packing Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Likang Packing (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Stora Enso (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Stora Enso Profile

Table Stora Enso Overview List

4.8.2 Stora Enso Products & Services

4.8.3 Stora Enso Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Stora Enso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Weyerhaeuser (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Weyerhaeuser Profile

Table Weyerhaeuser Overview List

4.9.2 Weyerhaeuser Products & Services

4.9.3 Weyerhaeuser Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Weyerhaeuser (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Xinju Feng Pack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Xinju Feng Pack Profile

Table Xinju Feng Pack Overview List

4.10.2 Xinju Feng Pack Products & Services

4.10.3 Xinju Feng Pack Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xinju Feng Pack (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Bihai Machinery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Bihai Machinery Profile

Table Bihai Machinery Overview List

4.11.2 Bihai Machinery Products & Services

4.11.3 Bihai Machinery Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bihai Machinery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Liquid Packaging Carton Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Dairy

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Dairy, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Dairy, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Fruit Juices

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Fruit Juices, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Fruit Juices, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Vegetable Juices

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Vegetable Juices, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Vegetable Juices, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

