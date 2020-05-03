Global Linear Bearings Market By Product Type (Plain Linear Bearings And Rolling Linear Bearings), By Application (Automotive Industry, Machinery & Equipment, Medical Devices, and Others ), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Linear Bearings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Linear Bearings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global Linear Bearings market was valued at US$ 4,512 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8,670.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Linear bearings are bearings used to provide free motion to the load on a rail in one direction. These bearings are practically used in almost all kinds of machineries. Linear bearings are used in applications where a component needs to be moved along a straight line with high accuracy. The object may also need to be returned to its origin with high repeatability. Linear bearings come in a variety of styles and have wide load capacities. A roller bearing, carries a load by placing rolling balls or rollers between two bearing rings called races. These bearings are comprised of an outer ring and several rows of balls retained by cages. Roller bearings are manufactured in two styles namely ball slides and roller slides. Various types of linear bearings are designed according to the machining requirement. For instance, miniature linear bearings might work well moving a biologic slide sample just a few millimeters beneath a microscope lens, while industrial-bearings on injection molding machines carry tooling of several tons. Linear bearing is mounted on either a square or round rail depending on the requirements of the application. The rolling element of the bearing, whether it be a ball or roller slides, help move a load with ease.

Favorable government initiatives such as Make in India, Made in China 2025 towards the growth of domestic manufacturing sector of several emerging economies, are expected to increase focus manufacturing activities, thereby fueling demand for linear bearings in the coming years.

Global Linear Bearings Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high cost of linear bearings, as compared to its counterpart, is expected to restrain the growth of the global linear bearings market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, the introduction of smart bearings from several key manufacturers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the players in the market. Smart bearings contain universally self-aligning bearing plates, which eliminates the need for derating factors commonly required for linear guides, as well as provide enhanced load capacity. This factor is further expected to augment the market for the global linear bearings market.

Global Linear Bearings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Plain Linear Bearings and Rolling Linear Bearings.

The Rolling Linear Bearings segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Plain Linear Bearings segment.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Automotive Industry, Machinery & Equipment, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defence and Other Applications. The Machinery & Equipment segment accounts for a majority share in the global Linear Bearings market.

Global Linear Bearings Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America, Middle East Africa and rest of the World. The China accounts for the majority share in the global Linear Bearings market and is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period.

The research report on the global Linear Bearings market includes profiles of some of major companies such as JTEKT Corporation, Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd., SKF AB, SAMICK Precision Ind. co., Ltd., NTN Corporation, RBC Bearings, Inc. and IKO International, Inc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Plain Linear Bearings

Rolling Linear Bearings

Application

Automotive Industry

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defence

Key Market Players included in the report:

JTEKT Corporation

Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd.

SKF AB

SAMICK Precision Ind. co. Ltd.

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings Inc.

IKO International Inc

