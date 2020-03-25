Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Share, Size Outlook (2020-2026) By Top Competitors, Business Growth and Trend

Report of Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

1.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Casting

1.2.3 Forging

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.4.1 North America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.5.1 Europe Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.6.1 China Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.7.1 Japan Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.8.1 South Korea Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production

3.9.1 India Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Business

7.1 CITIC Dicastal

7.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ronal Wheels

7.2.1 Ronal Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ronal Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ronal Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Ronal Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Superior Industries

7.3.1 Superior Industries Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Superior Industries Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Superior Industries Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Superior Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Borbet

7.4.1 Borbet Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Borbet Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Borbet Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Borbet Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Iochpe-Maxion

7.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Alcoa

7.6.1 Alcoa Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Alcoa Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Alcoa Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Alcoa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Wanfeng Auto

7.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Uniwheel Group

7.8.1 Uniwheel Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Uniwheel Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Uniwheel Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Uniwheel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lizhong Group

7.9.1 Lizhong Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lizhong Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lizhong Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Lizhong Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Topy Group

7.10.1 Topy Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Topy Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Topy Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Topy Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Enkei Wheels

7.11.1 Enkei Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Enkei Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Enkei Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Enkei Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Zhejiang Jinfei

7.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Accuride

7.13.1 Accuride Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Accuride Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Accuride Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Accuride Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 YHI

7.14.1 YHI Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 YHI Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 YHI Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 YHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Yueling Wheels

7.15.1 Yueling Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Yueling Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Yueling Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Yueling Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

8.4 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Distributors List

9.3 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

