Global Leuprolide Acetate Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027

Leuprolide acetate exerts its pharmacological effect by suppressing the gonadotropin secretion of luteinizing and follicle-stimulating hormone which finally suppresses the gonadal sex steroid production. It is under clinical trial investigation for determining its therapeutic efficacy and safety in the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome, premenstrual syndrome, functional bowel diseases, etc.

Endometriosis is dominating the clinical application segment for the leuprolide acetate market. According to the recent statistics provided by the American Cancer Society (ACS), approximately 10% of the women population worldwide are suffering from endometriosis. Shorter menstrual length, early age at menarche, and taller heights are associated with an increased risk of occurrence of endometriosis. It severely affects the social life of a woman during her reproductive age. Prostate cancer is going to highlight excellent market growth during the forecast period owing to the significant increase in geriatric men population suffering from prostate cancer worldwide. As per the latest research citings provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), prostate cancer accounts for almost 15% of all incident cancer cases in men population throughout the globe.

Hospital pharmacy is currently representing the largest market share in the distribution channel segment for leuprolide acetate market. The drug is prescribed by oncologists for its diverse clinical application, hence accurate compounding of the medicine is mandatory to negate the occurrence of drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is expected to showcase rapid market growth in the near future due to flourishing generic drugs market demand in the developing regions and its ability to provide medicines to patients residing in remote locations.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the leuprolide acetate market. The rising prevalence of endometriosis primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that approximately 11% of the American women population aged 15 to 44 years old suffer from endometriosis. Furthermore, the domicile of major players such as Abbvie, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, etc., further drive the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment for the leuprolide acetate market. The existence of developed healthcare infrastructure and affordable reimbursement scenario for leuprolide acetate drug formulation determine the market growth. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the leuprolide acetate market. Growing incidence of central precocious puberty and developing healthcare infrastructure together accentuate the market growth.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of Leuprolide Acetate are Abbvie, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi Aventis, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, MundiPharma, Cipla Limited, and Bayer Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of endometriosis in women and prostate cancer in men population worldwide

Researchers diligently working to develop leuprolide acetate drug formulation for the treatment of central precocious puberty among children throughout the globe

Affordable reimbursement scenario for leuprolide drug formulation will further propel the market growth

