Global IV Equipment Market – in depth Research about Trends & Competitive Analysis by 2026

Data Bridge Market Research brings to you this report on the Global IV Equipment Market Report is a compilation with figures as recent as 2017 and forecasts up to 2026 that helps you track the unprecedented growth seen in the Industry giving you an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global IV Equipment Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals.

Global IV Equipment Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging and obese population.

Global IV Equipment Market By Product (IV Catheters, Administration Sets, Infusion Pumps, Securement Devices, Stopcocks & Check Valves, Drip Chambers, Needleless Connectors, Other IV Equipment), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global IV equipment market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany),Smiths Medical (U.K.),Baxter (U.S.),ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.),AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), Animas Corporation (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), ASCOR SA (Poland), Arcomed ag(Switzerland) and Terumo Corporation (Japan), among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global IV equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes IV equipment market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increase ingeriatric population and chronic diseases

Rising demand for surgical procedure

Growing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps

Medication errors related to infusion pumps

Market Definition:

IV Equipment is the mixture of fluid substances specifically into or within vein which is also knowns as drips. The IV equipment is considered to be as the quickest approach to convey liquids and solutions all through the body. Intravenous treatment might be utilized for liquid administration, rectification of electrolyte imbalances, transfusing blood and to convey medicines.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of process:- Infusion pump, catheter, solution and blood administration set, securement device, cannula, stopcock and needleless connector. Catheter dominated with the largest share in 2016 due to more number of surgical treatment as well as increase in chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user:- Hospitals & clinics, homecare and ambulatory care center. Here, homecare is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2024.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

