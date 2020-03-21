GLOBAL IT SPENDING IN OIL AND GAS MARKET ENTERPRISE DEMAND, CURRENT TRENDS, COST ANALYSIS, FEATURES, BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

GLOBAL IT SPENDING IN OIL AND GAS MARKET ENTERPRISE DEMAND, CURRENT TRENDS, COST ANALYSIS, FEATURES, BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2025March 21, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the IT Spending in Oil and Gas market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17600 million by 2024, from US$ 14620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Spending in Oil and Gas business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Spending in Oil and Gas market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the IT Spending in Oil and Gas value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Services
Software types have the largest market share segment at 40% and are the fastest growing segment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Upstream is the area with the most applications and the fastest growth
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE Oil and Gas
Indra Sistemas
SAP
Microsoft
Oracle
IBM
Hitachi
Dell
Huawei Technologies
ABB
HCL Technologies
DXC Technology
Infosys
Siemens
Tech Mahindra
Capgemini
Cisco Systems
Wipro
TCS
CGI Group
Alcatel-Lucent
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IT Spending in Oil and Gas market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of IT Spending in Oil and Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IT Spending in Oil and Gas players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IT Spending in Oil and Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IT Spending in Oil and Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Hardware
2.2.3 Services
2.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Segment by Application
2.4.1 Upstream
2.4.2 Midstream
2.4.3 Downstream
2.5 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas by Players
3.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IT Spending in Oil and Gas by Regions
4.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe IT Spending in Oil and Gas by Countries
7.2 Europe IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa IT Spending in Oil and Gas by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Forecast
10.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Forecast by Type
10.8 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 GE Oil and Gas
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.1.3 GE Oil and Gas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 GE Oil and Gas News
11.2 Indra Sistemas
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.2.3 Indra Sistemas IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Indra Sistemas News
11.3 SAP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.3.3 SAP IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAP News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 Oracle
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.5.3 Oracle IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oracle News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 Hitachi
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.7.3 Hitachi IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hitachi News
11.8 Dell
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.8.3 Dell IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Dell News
11.9 Huawei Technologies
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.9.3 Huawei Technologies IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Huawei Technologies News
11.10 ABB
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product Offered
11.10.3 ABB IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ABB News
11.11 HCL Technologies
11.12 DXC Technology
11.13 Infosys
11.14 Siemens
11.15 Tech Mahindra
11.16 Capgemini
11.17 Cisco Systems
11.18 Wipro
11.19 TCS
11.20 CGI Group
11.21 Alcatel-Lucent
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
