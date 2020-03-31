Global Inventory Management Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global Inventory Management Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025March 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Inventory Management Software market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Inventory Management Software market.
Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.
Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.
North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.
The key players covered in this study
Monday.com
TradeGecko
Zoho Inventory
InFlow Inventory Software
Wasp Barcode Technologies
Orderhive
SAP
KCSI
Oracle
Clear Spider
TrackVia
JDA Software
Epicor
NetSuite
Fishbowl
Sage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
For Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Inventory Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
