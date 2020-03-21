Global International Golf Tourism Market Enterprise Demand, Current Trends, Cost Analysis, Features, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global International Golf Tourism Market Enterprise Demand, Current Trends, Cost Analysis, Features, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2025March 21, 2020
Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3309236
Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).
According to this study, over the next five years the International Golf Tourism market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in International Golf Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of International Golf Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the International Golf Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Leisure Tourism
Tournament Tourism
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Group Travel
Personal travel
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Your Golf Travel
Golfbreaks
Golf Plaisir
EasyGolf Worldwide Australia
Golfasian
Classic Golf Tours
Premier Golf
Carr Golf
PerryGolf
Haversham & Baker
Emirates Holidays
Caribbean Golf & Tours
Golf Holidays Direct
SouthAmerica.travel
Ascot Golf Tours
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global International Golf Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of International Golf Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global International Golf Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the International Golf Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of International Golf Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-international-golf-tourism-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global International Golf Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 International Golf Tourism Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 International Golf Tourism Segment by Type
2.2.1 Leisure Tourism
2.2.2 Tournament Tourism
2.2.3 Business Tourism
2.3 International Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 International Golf Tourism Segment by Application
2.4.1 Group Travel
2.4.2 Personal travel
2.5 International Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global International Golf Tourism by Players
3.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global International Golf Tourism Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 International Golf Tourism by Regions
4.1 International Golf Tourism Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa International Golf Tourism Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas International Golf Tourism Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas International Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas International Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC International Golf Tourism Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC International Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC International Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe International Golf Tourism by Countries
7.2 Europe International Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe International Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa International Golf Tourism by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa International Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa International Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global International Golf Tourism Market Forecast
10.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global International Golf Tourism Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global International Golf Tourism Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global International Golf Tourism Forecast by Type
10.8 Global International Golf Tourism Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Your Golf Travel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.1.3 Your Golf Travel International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Your Golf Travel News
11.2 Golfbreaks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.2.3 Golfbreaks International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Golfbreaks News
11.3 Golf Plaisir
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.3.3 Golf Plaisir International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Golf Plaisir News
11.4 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.4.3 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia News
11.5 Golfasian
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.5.3 Golfasian International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Golfasian News
11.6 Classic Golf Tours
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.6.3 Classic Golf Tours International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Classic Golf Tours News
11.7 Premier Golf
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.7.3 Premier Golf International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Premier Golf News
11.8 Carr Golf
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.8.3 Carr Golf International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Carr Golf News
11.9 PerryGolf
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.9.3 PerryGolf International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 PerryGolf News
11.10 Haversham & Baker
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 International Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.10.3 Haversham & Baker International Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Haversham & Baker News
11.11 Emirates Holidays
11.12 Caribbean Golf & Tours
11.13 Golf Holidays Direct
11.14 SouthAmerica.travel
11.15 Ascot Golf Tours
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3309236
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: