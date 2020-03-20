GLOBAL INTERFEROMETRIC SYNTHETIC APERTURE RADAR (INSAR) MARKET 2020, INDUSTRY SIZE AND SHARE, HIGH-DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS, TOP TRENDS, INDUSTRY VERTICALS AND PRECISE OUTLOOK TILL 2025

GLOBAL INTERFEROMETRIC SYNTHETIC APERTURE RADAR (INSAR) MARKET 2020, INDUSTRY SIZE AND SHARE, HIGH-DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS, TOP TRENDS, INDUSTRY VERTICALS AND PRECISE OUTLOOK TILL 2025March 20, 2020
Description
Interferometric synthetic aperture radar, abbreviated InSAR (or deprecated IfSAR), is a radar technique used in geodesy and remote sensing. This geodetic method uses two or more synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images to generate maps of surface deformation or digital elevation, using differences in the phase of the waves returning to the satelliteor aircraft.
According to this study, over the next five years the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Two Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Images
Multiple Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Images
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Oil & Gas Fields
Mining
Geohazards & Environment
Underground Storage
Engineering
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
MDA
European Space Agency
Tele-Rilevamento Europa
CGG
GroundProbe
Gamma Remote Sensing
Alaska Satellite Facility
SkyGeo
TRE ALTAMIRA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Two Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Images
2.3 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Oil & Gas Fields
2.4.2 Mining
2.4.3 Geohazards & Environment
2.4.4 Underground Storage
2.4.5 Engineering
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) by Players
3.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) by Regions
4.1 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) by Countries
7.2 Europe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 MDA
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.1.3 MDA Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 MDA News
11.2 European Space Agency
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.2.3 European Space Agency Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 European Space Agency News
11.3 Tele-Rilevamento Europa
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.3.3 Tele-Rilevamento Europa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Tele-Rilevamento Europa News
11.4 CGG
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.4.3 CGG Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CGG News
11.5 GroundProbe
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.5.3 GroundProbe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GroundProbe News
11.6 Gamma Remote Sensing
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.6.3 Gamma Remote Sensing Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Gamma Remote Sensing News
11.7 Alaska Satellite Facility
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.7.3 Alaska Satellite Facility Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Alaska Satellite Facility News
11.8 SkyGeo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.8.3 SkyGeo Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 SkyGeo News
11.9 TRE ALTAMIRA
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Product Offered
11.9.3 TRE ALTAMIRA Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar(InSAR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 TRE ALTAMIRA News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
