Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, by Vaccine Type (Quadrivalent), by Type (Seasonal), by Technology (Egg-based), by Age Group (Pediatric), by Route of Administration & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, by Vaccine Type (Quadrivalent), by Type (Seasonal), by Technology (Egg-based), by Age Group (Pediatric), by Route of Administration & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025March 23, 2020
|Influenza is a viral contagion of the respiratory system, in which an infected person writhes from fever, runny nose, muscle aches, headaches, cough, congestion, and fatigue.
The Global Influenza Vaccine Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives coupled with minimal side effects of vaccine are few factors supplementing the growth of the market. However, higher costs associated with the development and longer timelines required for vaccine production might restrict the market growth.
The global influenza vaccine market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, type, technology, age group, route of administration and region. Based on vaccine type the market is segmented into quadrivalent and trivalent. Based on type the market is segmented into seasonal and pandemic. Based on technology the market is segmented into egg-based and cell-based. Based on age group the market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Based on route of administration the market is segmented into injection and nasal spray. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
On the basis of vaccine type, the market is split into:
On the basis of type, the market is split into:
On the basis of technology, the market is split into:
On the basis of age group, the market is split into:
On the basis of route of administration, the market is split into:
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
Key Market Players:
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Target Audience:
Research Methodology:
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include: