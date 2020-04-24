Global Industrial Tablet PC Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Industrial Tablet PC Market was valued at USD 89.74 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 128.01 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The burgeoning trend in automation has developed the need for intelligent and smart ways of transferring and storing the data, especially in the industrial sector. The industrial tablet PC is one such innovation or change catering to the demand of industries for enduring and resilient mobile devices that are not only competent of integrating the data for operational and business purposes but are also fitted with the industrial working environment. The market for industrial tablet PC is predominantly driven by its nearly ergonomic design and heightened resilience. Though, its cost might be a hindrance to the growth of the market as the cost of commercial tablets and notebooks continues to diminish. Despite its cost, the growing efficiency in the network connectivity of the industrial sector is supposed to add up to the growth opportunity of the market through the forecasted period.

– Streamlining operations through single access points is becoming essential for improving timely decision making, as well as speed and accuracy, resulting in enhanced control of factory production, increased operational efficiencies, and optimized computing performance for production data analysis. Developing countries, like India, Brazil, and China, are focusing on manufacturing in order to increase their industrial output to drive forward and support their economy.

– Industrial tablets are growing in popularity in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing vertical chooses to deploy industrial tablets due to their reliability and durability. The tablets are integrated with serial ports, authentication, RFID, and card readers which enable communication with any industrial third-party device. T

– The market has been complemented by technological advancement in the communication and network, such as Bluetooth communication that enables multiple connections, Wi-Fi network speed, all of which have been clinical in promoting the transition of the industry to a smart and connected one. BYOD has been another such approach that has helped the companies in the industry to have their employees always connected to the industry’s data grid.

Scope of the Global Industrial Tablet PC Market Report

An industrial tablet PC is an electronic device used to transfer and collect important data in an industrial working environment, following which the information and data are integrated and utilized for operational and business functions. The compact and rugged tablet design, with resistance or friction hold and reduced vibration, is leading to the augmented adoption of these devices.

Key Market Trends

Transport & Logistics Holds Significant Share in Industrial Tablet PC Market

– The transport & logistics industry is observing an exponential growth of omnichannel shopping and the high demand for faster product deliveries is redefining the supply chain distribution of consumer goods. There is a phenomenal change in the way of shopping from multiple platforms, such as from desktops to mobile devices, and stores have created the need for smarter warehouse Management to serve consumers.

– Retailers are merging their online operations and store operations to match the pace of the market. The supply chain networks are poised to undergo an extreme makeover in the coming years. The transportation & logistics sector is transforming to the best of warehouse management systems, which are automated to new heights by equipping their staff with mobile devices that increase speed and accuracy of the order picking and radio frequency identification technology (RFID) for real-time inventory visibility.

– Simultaneously, executives of the industry are planning to roll out more warehouses to expand their size and retrofitting from conventional systems to highly mechanized facilities in order to reduce costs and quickly respond to the customer needs which will influence the growth of industrial tablet PCs.

North America Holds a Dominant Position in the Market

– North America is one of the leading regions of the global transportation & logistics industry. Moreover, the growing investments in the energy sector are also expected to drive the North American market. The energy industry, which is the third largest industry in the United States, is attracting a large number of investments. For instance, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the United States is expected to invest nearly USD 700 million over the next 20 years in order to drive the renewable energy capacity, further driving the market for the industrial tablet PC market in the region.

– Due to the emergence of e-commerce in North America, the supply chain networks are undergoing a continuous makeover for the past five years. The transportation and logistics sector is being transformed to the best of warehouse management systems, which are getting automated to new heights by equipping their staff with mobile devices that increase speed and accuracy of the order picking and radio frequency identification technology (RFID).

– These technologies bring in features, such as real-time inventory visibility. Simultaneously, the industry in the region is rolling out more efficient ways to compete with the cost component of competitive nations. In order to counter it, the industries in the region are retrofitting from conventional systems to highly mechanized ones, which are expected to influence the growth of industrial tablet PCs affirmatively.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial tablet PC market is fragmented due to the presence of international, regional, and local vendors. The market which is highly competitive is expected to grow further based on product extensions, technological innovations, and the growing number of M&A activities. Furthermore, the new players venturing into the market will face challenges in competing with the players based on quality, features, functionalities, and services. Additionally, players are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

– June 2019 – Advantech, announced TPC-71W, the new [C1] generation of its industrial panel PCs aimed at machine automation and web-terminal applications. TPC-71W is a cost-efficient, Arm-based industrial panel PC that features a 7” true-flat display with P-CAP multi-touch control and an NXP Arm Cortex[C4]-A9 i.MX 6 dual/quad-core processor to deliver high-performance computing.

– November 2018 – Siemens introduced the latest generation of ready-to-use, high-performance programming devices optimized for engineering with the TIA Portal and designed for mobile use in machines and plants for configuration, commissioning, service, and maintenance. The new Simatic Field PG M6 programming device, with silver housing cover and M6 inscription, is equipped with a high-speed DDR4 work memory of up to 32 GB and an impact-resistant SSD mass storage device of up to 2 TB.

Companies Mentioned:

– Panasonic Corporation

– Advantech Corporation

– Getac Technology Corporation

– ZIH Corporation

– ADLINK Technology Inc.

– ARBOR Technology Co. Ltd

– Siemens AG

– Glacier Computer

– NEXCOM International Co. Ltd Mobile Demand, LLC

– Mobile Demand, LLC

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Rugged Industrial Handheld Computing Devices in Manufacturing Sector

4.3.2 Innovative Design and Augmented Robustness

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investments

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot (Fully Rugged, Ultra-Rugged, Semi-Rugged)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Manufacturing

5.1.2 Energy & Power

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.1.5 Automotive

5.1.6 Agriculture & Farming

5.1.7 Other End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.2 Advantech Corporation

6.1.3 Getac Technology Corporation

6.1.4 ZIH Corporation

6.1.5 ADLINK Technology Inc.

6.1.6 ARBOR Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Siemens AG

6.1.8 Glacier Computer

6.1.9 NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 Mobile Demand, LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

