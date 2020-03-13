Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)March 13, 2020
Market Overview
Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
– The global industrial protective footwear industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future due to the rise in the introduction of innovative products from key players. The risk of electric shocks are increasing as the importance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles continue to grow which is influencing the demand of high-quality safety shoes.
– The growing acceptance of ergonomically designed protective footwear from various industries is one of the major factor driving the market growth from the last few years. Additionally, industrial protective footwear help to reduce strain and lead to sufficient support of the feet. This is driving the industrial approach toward designing and manufacturing safety footwear, which is influencing the market growth.
Scope of the Report
Industrial footwear specialized in the protection of the worker from feet injuries (fingers, sole, ankles, etc.), produced by chemical products splatter, burns, electrical and mechanic risks, explosions, crushing, entrapment and stings, as well as water, humidity, heat, among others. By material, the market is divided into leather, rubber, plastic, and other materials, by end user the market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical, mining, transportation, and other end users. The most preferred type of footwear is standard safety boots with protective 200-joule toe caps and midsole protection, which secure and support the ankle of the worker. The rising construction industry in the emerging economies, like China and India, is expected to drive the industrial protective footwear market in the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during the Forecast Period
Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots
Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislation in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness the demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Honeywell International Inc., Bata Corporation, Wolverine Worldwide, and, Rock Fall are the most active companies with strong geographical presences and diversified product offerings.The rest of the market is occupied by micro, mini, small, and medium enterprises that manufacture industrial protective footwear at regional and country levels.Dunlop Protective Footwear, Cofra, and VF Corporation are some of the other active players operating in the market. Expansion is one of the major strategies adopted by the companies to strengthen their footprints across the world.Additionally the key developments in the industrial protective footwear market:
In June 2018 Night Tech Gear, creators of the first industrial shoe lighting system, has announced Night Shift Shoe Lights. The Night Shift Shoe Lights are the latest addition to the Night Tech Gear product line, designed to help workers identify potential hazards and reduce workplace falls.
