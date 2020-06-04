Global Industrial Gas Treatment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Industrial Gas Treatment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Gas Treatment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Almost all industrial gases, whether inert, flammable, acidic or oxidizing, can be dried by adsorption technology. Adsorption techniques can be used to remove target impurities or separate free mixtures. This is the main method of industrial gas treatment.

Industrial gas is a gaseous substance manufactured for use in industry. Common industrial gases include nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, and acetylene, as well as many other gases or gas mixtures, which are provided in the form of gas cylinders. Industrial gases are used in many industries, such as the petroleum industry, petrochemical products, chemistry, electrical energy, mining, steelmaking, metals, environmental protection, medicine, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food, water conservancy, fertilizers, nuclear power, electronics and aerospace.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Amines

Non-Amines

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Acid gas removal

Dehydration

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Industrial Gas Treatment key manufacturers in this market include:

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

DuPont

Ecolab Inc.

Berryman Chemicals

Clariant Specialty Chemicals

Eunisell Chemicals

Hexion

Innospec

Varichem International

