Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Overview

Industrial CT scanners offer a multitude of advantages, such as obtaining the internal structure of an object nondestructively, validating extremely accurate internal dimensions, allowing comparison to reference models, no shaded zones, compatibility with all shapes and sizes, no post-processing work and extremely high-resolution imaging. With the intensification of growth of A&D industry, industrial X-ray (DR) and computed tomography (CT) systems for non-destructive testing can meet the most critical aerospace/defense standards and ensure the safe, reliable inspection of aircraft parts and materials thus supporting the operator at the inspection process, also boosting the the production of prototypes as well as for spot-check sample inspection, hence paving the way for the growth of industrial CT market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3635950

– Industrial computed tomography (CT) and digital x-ray imaging have become invaluable tools in the automotive industry and is looking for value and cost-savings, and product failures effort by providing manufacturers with the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products when production begins.

– X-ray (industrial) computed tomography (CT) has been used extensively in the oil and gas industry for imaging, quantifying properties, and determining the distribution of fluids in porous rocks, to determine the porosity of a core sample, industrial CT scans are performed with the sample saturated successively by two fluids that exhibit strongly contrasting x-ray attenuations. These scanners provide fine 3-D resolution and are adaptable to many types of experimental techniques, while at the same time keeping the sample intact. With a large number of users in the oil & gas industry, the market is expected to get a boost for growth.

– Industrial computed tomography (CT) and digital x-ray imaging have become invaluable tools in the automotive industry and is looking for value and cost-savings, and product failures effort by providing manufacturers with the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products when production begins.

Scope of the Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Report

Industrial CT scanning uses high-powered x-rays to penetrate the internal geometries of an object, creating a perfect inspection tool for high-value parts where destructive testing is financially prohibitive. The capability to resolve internal dimensions without altering an object’s construction is also advantageous for inspecting 3D-printed parts with complex internal assemblies.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace Industry to Drive the Industrial Computed Tomography Market

-The Aerospace industry integrates some of the most quality critical products ranging from a small electronic sensor or an entire composite helicopter rotor blade, most of the companies have X-ray and CT Systems designed for efficiency and repeatability to ensure equipment functions safely and correctly each time.

-Aircraft manufacturers opt for CT equipment that can be used for the inspection of large components such as turbines and piston engines in a single run in order to save time and money. The density and consistency of these superalloys components can be tested and inspected by means of industrial CT equipment. The high sales volume of these machines from such businesses or industries can drive market growth.

-Trending is an introduction to x-ray computed tomography for dimensional metrology in aerospace for performing dimensional measurements on industrial parts, providing several advantages and performing non-destructive measurement tasks that are often impossible with any other measurement technologies.

-For instance, the inspection of complex and high-value additive manufacturing products with a high density of information and without any need to cut or destroy the components. During the manufacturing of an aircraft, various materials and design concepts undergo the testing procedure through CT. Also, because CT allows for quantitative measures of material density and dimensions, it is possible to build a correct model of the part. By knowing quantitatively the features of a component in the part coordinate system, its suitability for service can be judged.

Europe Holds a Dominant Position in Industrial Computed Tomography Market

-The development of the industrial CT market in Europe is encouraged by the intensifying demand from the automotive and aerospace industry, because of the strict safety regulations by several governments and preventive maintenance of industrial equipment. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Russia have been identified as one of the foremost markets for Industrial CT market in Europe. The United Kingdom is the chief aerospace industry in Europe, with almost 17% of the worldwide revenues in aerospace, second only to the United States.

-The British aerospace and defense industry is vast, with the presence of firms, like BAE Systems, which is one of the world’s prominent defense contractors, and McLaren, Rolls Royce, etc. Health and environmental worries by the government is leading to the implementation and execution of initiatives meant at improving the sector’s performance at managing radiation protection, leading to stern regulations set by the government. Germany is spending substantially on offshore wind power projects. Industry 4.0 has its roots in Germany, and the businesses investing in digitalization will need a high level of testing labs.

-Big volume scan requirements in the aerospace and automotive industry with a detailed 3D view are anticipated to drive the sale of computed tomography in the area. France is a massive investor in nuclear power and the global leader in nuclear energy. The country houses numerous global giants in the energy business, such as GDF Suez, EDF, and Areva. Though, attempts are made to decrease dependence on non-renewable sources of energy might amend the dynamics of the market in the future years.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial computed tomography market is reasonably competitive and consists of several players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently lead the market. These chief players with a substantial share in the market are aiming to expand their customer base across other countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to augment their market share and increase their profitability. With the increasing importance on performance and rising levels of competition in the industry, the market is poised to witness strong growth over and beyond the forecast period.

-July 2019 – ZEISS introduced new capabilities for ZEISS ion beam microscopes, that covers the advancements in analytics, tomography, sample preparation, and data integrity. Along with this, the company seeks to target the new possibilities in the engineering materials, soft materials, energy materials, and geosciences covering megatrends in additive manufacturing, battery and photovoltaic research, building materials and nanomaterials. ZEISS Crossbeam 350, ZEISS introduces enhanced workflows for 3D tomography to ensure leading 3D data volume generation. Quantified and calibrated measurement of z-slice thickness allows for a near-perfect reconstruction of tomogram slices into a reconstructed volume.

-January 2019 – OMRON Corporation introduced VT-M121: 2D dimension and visual inspection machine that performs dimension and visual inspection simultaneously to detect scratches and cracks on products. VT-M121 enables full inspection automatically in the production line and contributes to achieving ‘zero defect’ in automotive electronics which is one of the key requisites to maintain high quality and reliability.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/industrial-computed-tomography-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technology Improvements in Resolution and Image Processing

4.3.2 Intensifying Demand for Portable Radiography Equipment

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Acquisition and Maintenace Cost of Industrial CT systems

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Flaw Detection and Inspection

5.1.2 Failure Analysis

5.1.3 Assembly Analysis

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Electric Company

6.1.2 Nikon Corporation

6.1.3 Omron Corporation

6.1.4 Zeiss International

6.1.5 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.9 Comet Group Limited

6.1.10 3DX-Ray Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3635950

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155