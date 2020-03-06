Global Industrial Boilers Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global industrial boilers market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand of the natural gas-fired boiler, food & Beverages and commercial Boilers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial boilers market are AE&E NANJING BOILER CO., LTD., Sofinter S.p.a, ALFA LAVAL, Amec Foster Wheeler, ANDRITZ, Hitachi, Ltd., Babcock Wanson, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. , BWSC, BHEL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cheema Boilers Limited, Clayton Industries, qCleaver-Brooks, Inc, Danstoker A/S, Detroit Stoker Company, SUPERIOR BOILER, LLC, Doosan Power Systems, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, HAMON, GENERAL ELECTRIC, The Fulton Companies, Hangzhou Boiler Group Co.,Ltd. , Harbin Electric Corporation co.,Ltd, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, ICI Caldaie S.p.A. and among others.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Boilers Market

Industrial boilers are closed vessels that are used in a fuel supply or electricity to heat water or to initiate steam for commercial heating and humidification applications. The fundamental concept of a boiler consist of a heat supply (furnace) and a device (pipes or tubes) or heat transfer medium that permits water to be heated above its boiling point. There are several types of boilers present in the market which can be used to produce steam or hot water.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for natural gas-fired boilers is driving the market growth

Rising demand from the food & beverages business is contributing towards the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of commercial boilers is a driver for this market

Rapid industrial enterprise in addition to current investments toward growth of producing facilities is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Government initiatives to push clean energy and scale back dependency on fuel directly or indirectly restraining the growth of the market

High installation cost is restraining the market growth

Strict regulation of government on industrial boilers may hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Boilers Market

By Fuel Type

Natural gas

Biomass

Oil

Coal

Others

By Boiler Horsepower

10-150BHP

151-300 BHP

301-600 BHP

By End User

Chemical

Food

Metals

Mining

Paper

Refineries

Others

By Technology

Condensing

Non- Condensing

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Hartford boiler (HSB), a part of Munich Re, declared the closing of the acquisition with relayr, Inc. the Berlin-based industrial Internet of things technology company. Relayr focuses on helping the customers for price reduction, energy potency and quality improvement. Relayr can retain its brand and will remain an independent entity within HSB group. This acquisition assists relayr to bring a unique amalgamation of IoT consulting and software with the financial assurance

In December, 2017 Atlas Copco, a number one supplier of property productivity solutions, has agreed to acquire Location Thermique Service SAS, a French boiler rental company. It rents out steam boilers, which is used typically in the production method, for purchasers within the manufacturer, power, chemical, oil and gas sectors. This acquisition will help to strengthen and expand the product offering its customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial boilers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial boilers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

