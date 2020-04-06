Global Industrial Automation Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Industrial Automation Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025April 6, 2020
This report examines the size of the global industrial automation market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global industrial automation market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technology to manage different processes and machines in an industry to replace a human being.
Europe held the giant market share in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. Analysts expect this trend to continue over the next few years.
The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to offer several opportunities to the industrial automation market, particularly in the measurement and instrumentation and pulp and paper segments. Currently, the largest industrial automation market is located in Germany, a country which is expected to maintain its leadership position over the forecast period. The demand for industrial automation is expected to increase rapidly in the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions.
In 2017, the size of the global industrial automation market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
ABB
Adept
Bosch
Emerson Electric
FANUC
General Electric
Honeywell
Kuka
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
Toshiba
Voith
Yaskawa Electric
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
computer numerical control (CNC) routers
Machine vision
systems Manufacturing of execution systems (MES) Product life cycle of
factory asset management
Management (PLM)
Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Others
Segment market application, divided into
automotive and transportation Energy
Chemical
and system
power
Environment Food and Technology Building
Oil & Gas
Other
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: to
study and forecast the size market of industrial automation on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the industrial automation market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Stakeholders Key
Manufacturers Automation
Industrial Distributors / traders / wholesalers of
automation
Industrial Association Industry Automation sub-components manufacturers Industrial
Sellers downstream
Customizations available
With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the industrial automation market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
