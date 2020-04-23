Global Industrial Adhesives Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

Industrial Adhesives Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Industrial Adhesives Market By Material Base (Synthetic, Natural), Composition (Acrylic, Vinyl, Epoxy Resins, Polyolefin Polymers, Rubber, Amine Based Resins, Others), End- Users (Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging Industry, Construction & Woodworking Industry, Transportation Industry, Others), Product Type (Hot-Melt Adhesives, Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Structural Adhesives), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Adhesives Market

Industrial adhesives market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 50.13 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.33% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles will create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the industrial adhesives market report are H.B. Fuller Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, 3M, Sika AG, Dow, BASF SE, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Bayer CropScience Limited, Toyopolymer.Co,.Ltd., Bostik Turkey, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Parker Hannifin Corp, SONGWON, Prestige Coating Limited, Tuff-bond Industrial Adhesives Private Limited., Hi Bond Chemicals., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Industrial adhesives are those chemical compounds which are specially designed so they can be used to join compounds. They are usually made from natural and synthetic materials. They are widely used in industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and others.

Growth in the packaging and construction industry is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as growing demand for high performance adhesives, increasing popularity of eco- friendly adhesives, growing demand for industrial adhesives from automobile industry and growing demand for frozen goods are expected to enhance the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This industrial adhesives market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research industrial adhesives market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial adhesives market is segmented of the basis of material type, composition, end- users, and product. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material base, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

Based on composition, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into acrylic, vinyl, epoxy resins, polyolefin polymers, rubber, amine based resins and others

On the basis of end- users, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into pressure sensitive products, packaging industry, construction & woodworking industry, transportation industry and others.

Product type segment of the industrial adhesives marketis divided into hot-melt adhesives, water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, pressure sensitive adhesives and structural adhesives.

Industrial Adhesives Market Country Level Analysis

Industrial adhesives market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by material type, composition, end- users, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial adhesives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial adhesives market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing industry and availability of affordable labor in the region is expected to enhance the market demand.

The country section of the industrial adhesives market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Industrial adhesives market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial adhesives market.

