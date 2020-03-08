Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global identity and access management market is expected to value at over US$ 10 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6%. The global identity and access management market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

IAM is a system utilized for storing, securely initiating, and managing user identities as well as to grant the access permissions. It ensures that user is authenticated properly and provides access or authority for particular application or system.

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services by small, medium, and large scale enterprises, and adoption of personal cloud for storage of personal data which is needed to protect from threats and hacking is expected to support growth of the market.

Devices present in an automobile connect to other devices within the vehicle, and devices, networks, and services outside the vehicle with other vehicles, home, office or infrastructure with the help of Internet connectivity and access, which is usually connected to a local area network (LAN). Growing adoption of connected devices in automotive is expected to create high demand for security services to prevent vehicle theft, and this is expected to support growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Increasing adoption of M2M communication will generate vast volumes of sporadic data and significantly higher security will be required. This in turn expected to drive revenue growth of the global identity and access management market over the forecast period.

In addition, the military sector in developing as well as developed countries, are focusing on modernizing and migrating systems and applications to the cloud. This is expected to result in greater need for high security and protection of high profile data and identity and access management solutions.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Type

Among the type segments, the private cloud segment accounts for second highest share terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The public cloud segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12.8%.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the BFSI segment is accounts for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The BFSI segment is expected to register CAGR of over 13.8%. The IT & telecommunication segment is also anticipated to witness steady growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives and rising adoption of identity and access management solutions in various business sectors for applications such as hardware-based personal identification verification cards that are required by employees who access government IT infrastructure and networks is expected to drive growth of the market in the region. In addition, increasing security breaches and cyber-attacks with rising cyber security concerns in the IT sector is another major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the North America identity and access management market over the next 10 years.

Increasing awareness and adoption of consent management, privileged access management, and identity governance and administration in various business sectors in emerging European countries is a major factor expected to drive growth of the Europe identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of connected devices and wearables, rising IoT-based connectivity of electronics, and increasing emergence of technology agility in the electronics sector in the country are major factors expected to drive growth of the China identity and access management market over the forecast period. Presence of major players in the country, coupled with increasing strategic partnership activities to strengthen market presence is expected to fuel growth of the target market in the near future.

Rapid industrialization in the country, coupled with increasing initiatives by major companies in various industries to deploy data centers for smooth functioning of organizations is expected to result in rising need to safeguard data center infrastructure by deploying identity and access management software. Increasing digitalization and automation, and rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors, including BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, etc., in the country is another factor expected to boost growth of the India identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing security concerns and rising number of data breaches are resulting into high adoption of identity and access management solutions in countries in the region. However, complex integration process of identity and access management solutions with existing IT security network in an organization is expected to inhibit adoption of IAM solutions.

Increasing deployment of cloud identity and access management services, development in enterprise cloud IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of cloud by small and medium scale enterprises in countries in the region are among major factors expected to boost growth of the South America identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration and emergence of technologies such as IoT, Big Data, etc. for IT infrastructure development is resulting in high adoption of identity and access management solutions in order to safeguard the data from hacks and breaches. In addition, increasing adoption of identity and access management software and tools in the BFSI sector to facilitate secure operations, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance operational agility in various banking organizations is among some other major factors expected to drive growth of the Middle East & Africa market.

Growing need to safeguard connected devices and infrastructure data in personalized dashboards connected devices, bring your own devices (BYOD), and increasing adoption of Internet of Things in small and medium scale enterprises are some major factors expected to drive growth of the identity and access management market in Rest of the World over the forecast period.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation:

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation, by Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation, by Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Retail

Others

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

South America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technology, Inc./CA, Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

com, Inc.

Bitium, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Exostar LLC

Google LLC

Fischer International Systems Corporation

ForgeRock

Ilantus Technologies

iWelcome B.V.

Okta Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry.

Research Methodology: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

