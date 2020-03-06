Global Ibuprofen Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Ibuprofen Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ibuprofen market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Ibuprofen market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Ibuprofen market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ibuprofen Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ibuprofen market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Ibuprofen Market by Type (USP and EP), By Form Type (Table, Capsule, and suspension), By Sales Channel (Retail, Online, Hypermarket & drug store) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Ibuprofen market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global ibuprofen market is projected to be US$ 6,888.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 8,716.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Ibuprofen is a drug in the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) category belonging to a group of propionic acid derivatives. It is commonly used for the treatment of pain, fever, and inflammation. It is indicated for analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including juvenile rheumatoid arthritis or Still’s disease), osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and other non-rheumatoid (seronegative) arthropathies. In the treatment of non-articular rheumatic conditions, ibuprofen is indicated in particular conditions such as frozen shoulder (capsulitis), bursitis, tendonitis, tenosynovitis and low-back pain. It can also be used in soft-tissue injuries such as sprains and strains. It is also indicated for its analgesic effect in the relief of mild to moderate pain such as dysmenorrhea, dental and post-operative pain.

Global ibuprofen market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing cardiovascular diseases, cancer, arthritis, and other chronic diseases is one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the target market. Also, the growing population, coupled with a heavy burden of the ageing population is an additional factor expected to support the growth of the target market. Easy availability and its extensive distribution network of such NSAID category drugs are further expected to augment the growth of the global ibuprofen market.

Global Ibuprofen Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Ibuprofen is an effective antipyretic and analgesic in children and is considered safe when administered to children and even in infants younger than six months. It is useful to treat mild fever, dental pain, gastrointestinal pain, etc. for a short duration. It is also useful to close a patent ductus arteriosus in premature babies. Growing younger population and adoption of ibuprofen as a safe drug for the treatment of mild symptoms is also expected to boost the growth of the target market further.

Furthermore, presence of a high number of pharmaceutical companies providing ibuprofen in various forms such as tablets, powder, capsules, liquid, etc. in a range of dosages for various age groups is another expected to augment the growth of the market. Also, the drug is not under a patent, and several generic versions are available at a very economical price.

However, adverse effects of ibuprofen such as nausea, dyspepsia, diarrhea, constipation, headache, dizziness, rash, salt and fluid retention, along with other severe side effects including heart failure, high blood levels of potassium, kidney impairment, aggravating asthma, and others, is a major factor hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Availability of OTC drugs including Ibuprofen on online portals has been gaining significant traction for the past couple of years. The emergence of pharmacy portals such as drugs.com, dokteronline.com, mCHEMIST.com, Medidart.com, etc. and availability of prescription and non-prescription drugs on these websites, is a trend likely to continue and provide a substantial boost to the global ibuprofen market

Global Ibuprofen Market by Type, 2018

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into USP, EP. USP accounts for the majority share in the global Ibuprofen market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts majority share in the global Ibuprofen market.

The research report on the global Ibuprofen market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Limited (Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited), BASF SE, SI Group, Inc. Perrigo Company plc, Mallinckrodt plc, and other prominent players

Key Market Segments:

Type

USP

EP

Application

Tablet

Capsule

Suspension

Key Market Players included in the report:

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited)

BASF SE

SI Group Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Mallinckrodt plc

Key Insights Covered: Global Ibuprofen Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ibuprofen industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ibuprofen industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ibuprofen industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Ibuprofen industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Ibuprofen industry.

Research Methodology: Global Ibuprofen Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

