Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Hydraulic Hose Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Hose market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Hydraulic Hose market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Hydraulic Hose market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydraulic Hose Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydraulic Hose market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hydraulic hose market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hydraulic hose market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hydraulic hose market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hydraulic hose market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Hydraulic hoses are especially designed to transport hydraulic fluid to or among hydraulic components, valves, actuators, and tools. Hoses are mostly flexible, but are often reinforced with several layers, since hydraulic systems frequently operate at high or very high pressures, and are used in machinery and equipment for lifting/hoisting, compressing, shearing, extending, molding etc.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the hydraulic hose market is increasing demand from various end use industries such as construction, mining, etc. In addition, growing demand for hydraulic hose in heavy duty construction equipment, trucks, etc. that require high power, greater flexibility, and stronger bends is expected to further support growth of the global hydraulic hose market. Moreover, increasing use of hydraulic hose in agriculture sector, for machinery such as harvester, tractors, transport vehicles, and other machineries is further expected to fuel growth of the global hydraulic hose market.

However, stringent environmental regulations on manufacturing of hydraulic rubber hose is a major factor restraining growth of the global hydraulic hose market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by manufactures and penetration of the major manufacturers of hydraulic hose in developing economies to expand their geographic presence are other factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, wire braided hydraulic hose segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The spiral wire hydraulic hose segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.0%, owing increasing demand for hydraulic hoses with four to six wire spiral braids in high pressure applications such as mining, heavy construction equipment, trucks, and farm machinery.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application segmentation, engineering machinery segment is estimated to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The engineering machinery segment registers highest CAGR over 5.0%, owing growing demand for earth moving and construction equipment for new construction and development projects, especially in countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. According to Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India, in April 2018, the total number of current Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in India was 1,529, of which 740 were related to roads.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America accounted for significant revenue share of over 20% in the global hydraulic hose market in 2016. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities in cities such as Portland, Denver, Sacramento, and Atlanta etc. owing to large-scale construction, reconstruction, and redevelopment projects by the government is expected to boost demand for construction equipment. According to the Portland State Real Estate Quarterly, roughly 5,000 new residential units have been built since 2010, and 3,000 residential units in 18 projects are under construction.

The market in Europe accounts for significant share in the global hydraulic hose market. Demand for hydraulic hose is expected to increase in Europe region, owing to its use in various machinery and equipment used in agriculture, forestry, and the manufacturing sector, as well as in marine, mining, and tunnel boring. In order to cater to the rapidly growing demand for hydraulic hoses from various end use industries, manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the market in region. In January 2017 for instance, The Semperit Group invested US$ 23.4 Mn in the expansion of Semperflex Optimit production facility in Odry, the Czech Republic, and following this investment, production capacity of hydraulic hose will increase by 30%. Moreover, presence of major players in countries in this region is another factor further propelling growth of the Europe hydraulic hose market.

The Asia Pacific market accounts for highest revenue share in the global hydraulic hose market. The Asia Pacific hydraulic hose market is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Rapid development and increasing investment in construction sector are major factors driving growth of the Asia Pacific hydraulic hose market. According to Research Institute of Construction and Economy, Japans construction investment in 2016 was around US$ 476.5 Mn, which includes US$ 191.5 Mn from government and US$ 285.0 Mn from the private sector. Moreover, construction investment in 2017 is expected to rise by 1.2% from 2016.

Increasing government initiatives and expenditure into affordable housing schemes, coupled with rising private investments into development of new high-end construction projects are other factors driving growth of the South America to a significant extent currently.

South Africa is a major producer of a range of minerals, including gold, coal, platinum, palladium, manganese, titanium, and uranium, and mining activities in the country is expected to boost growth of the Middle East & Africa hydraulic hose market over the forecast period. Moreover, favorable regulations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in countries in this region, and increasing presence of international manufacturers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for major players in the Middle East & Africa hydraulic hose market to expand their presence and revenue share.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Spiral Wire Hydraulic Hose

Wire Braided Hydraulic Hose

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Engineering Machinery

Mining Industry

Industrial

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Hydraulic Hose Market

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Manuli Hydraulics

Alfagomma Hydraulic S.p.a.

The Yokohama Rubber CO., LTD.

Gates Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Semperit AG Holding

Key Insights Covered: Global Hydraulic Hose Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hydraulic Hose industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hydraulic Hose industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hydraulic Hose industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hydraulic Hose industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Hydraulic Hose industry.

Research Methodology: Global Hydraulic Hose Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

