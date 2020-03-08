Global Hydraulic Component Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Hydraulic Component Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Component market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Hydraulic Component market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Hydraulic Component market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydraulic Component Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydraulic Component market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hydraulic components market was valued at approximately US$ 8.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hydraulic components market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hydraulic components market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hydraulic components market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

In a hydraulic system, many components are necessary for the operation and control of the system. For each component in a system there are many different designs available. The actual component design used for a particular system depends upon the service use, temperature, pressure, operation, and maintenance requirements. Hydraulic components offer customers a range of optimum variants to enhance their value-adding processes. Components that collectively make up an entire hydraulic system assembly are referred to as hydraulic components. The components include pistons, piston rods, and hydraulic cylinders among various others. These components come in various shapes and sizes and are extensively used in a variety of machinery and hydraulic equipment across the globe. The advantages of hydraulic components are ease and accuracy of control, multiplication of force, constant force and torque, simple, safe and economical. Hydraulic components have application in hydraulic system machinery, aerospace equipment, marine applications, automobiles etc.

A major factor driving growth of the global hydraulic components market is increasing demand for hydraulic components in various end-use applications such as food & beverage for various types of food processing equipment, wrapping, and bottling, in oil industry for on-shore and off-shore oil rigs, in plastic industry for automatic injection molding machines, raw material feeding, jaw closing, movement of slides of blow molder, in transportation industry for hydraulic elevators, winches, and overhead trams, etc.

Moreover, adoption for hydraulic components is increasing rapidly for application in heavy-duty construction equipment, trucks, excavators, cranes, wheel loaders, and bulldozers. Development and investment in infrastructure as well as construction projects are boosting the growth of global hydraulic components market. In addition, hydraulic machines are also widely used in several industrial and special-purpose vehicle verticals, such as fork lifts, platform vehicles, garbage trucks, and accessories for transport vehicles. Demand for heavy machinery and equipment is increasing from various end-use verticals such as industrial, material processing/forming machinery, aerospace, mining, automobiles, testing machinery/simulator, and ships/fishing machinery.

In addition, the demand for hydraulic components and machines are growing across the agriculture sectors across the globe. Hydraulic cylinders are widely used in production of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combine harvesters, harvesting machines, loaders, planters, tillage machines, log-splitters, fertilizer spreaders, front-wheel packers, front-power lifts, seed-conveyors, and mulching machines. However, the growing global population has increased the demand for food products, which is further resulting in the need to enhance farm productivity. This has led to rising adoption of more technologically-efficient methods of farming in developing as well as developed countries around the globe.

However, availability of alternative for hydraulic cylinder such as electric actuators may hinder the growth of global hydraulic components market. Electric actuators offering more flexibility to their motion-control capabilities with regard to velocity, position (multiple positions, accuracy), output force, acceleration, and complex control on motion in variable situations than hydraulic cylinders component may restraint the growth of the global hydraulic components market to certain extent over the forecasted years.

Moreover, advancements by manufacturers such as development of components that are more compact and lightweight is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global hydraulic components market over the forecast period. Continuous focus by manufacturers for development of innovative and technologically advanced hydraulic cylinders, with the objective to gain a competitive edge, expand market reach, and enhance product offerings. The market for hydraulic components is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in investments for construction and renovation of airports during the forecoming years.

Due to presence of prominent international players in the market such as Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc, HydraForce, Inc., Ligon Industries, LLC, and Caterpillar Inc., coupled with increasing presence of domestic hydraulic components providers are major factors driving growth of the North America market currently and is expected to dominate the global hydraulic components market. In addition, increasing new construction, reconstruction, and redevelopment projects initiated by the government in cities such as Portland, Denver, Sacramento, and Atlanta is expected to boost demand for construction equipment, and in turn drive growth of the hydraulic components market in North America. In contrast, Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to rising demand for hydraulic components from various end-use industries in countries in the region, especially from the construction sector in China, Japan, and India. Moreover, increasing mining activities, especially related to iron ore and coal, in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, and India is projected to boost demand for hydraulic components market.

Market Analysis by Type:

On the basis of type, cylinder barrel segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global hydraulic components market and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing availability, and high adoption of specialized cylinder barrels that can hold and transfer high amounts of pressure in various equipment used in the construction industry.

Market Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments double acting cylinder is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5%, owing to high adoption of double acting cylinders, owing to various benefits offered as compared to single acting cylinders in various hydraulic equipment across the globe.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global hydraulic components market as compared to that of markets in other regions. Driving factors for growth of the market rising demand for machinery and equipment for applications in growing manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas sectors in the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of over 5.5% in the global hydraulic components market during the forecast period, owing to application and requirement in various machinery and equipment used in agriculture, forestry, manufacturing sector, marine, and mining industry across the countries in this region

Global hydraulic components market segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Cylinder Barrel

Piston

Piston Rod

Others (hydraulic cylinder caps, hydraulic cylinder heads, and seals)

Segmentation by application:

Single Acting Cylinders

Double Acting Cylinders

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Hydraulic Component Market

Eaton Corporation PLC

WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Hydratech Industries A/S

Pacoma GmbH

ASO HYDRAULICS & PNEUMATICS,

Fiellberg Oy

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Ligon Industries LLC

Caterpillar Inc.

Enerpac Corp.

Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

KYB corporation

DY Power Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Hunan Teli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

Hengli Group

Bengbu Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Changjiang Hydraulic Component Co., Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Hydraulic Component Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hydraulic Component industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hydraulic Component industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hydraulic Component industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hydraulic Component industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Hydraulic Component industry.

Research Methodology: Global Hydraulic Component Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

