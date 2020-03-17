Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Set to Grow at over 45% CAGR until 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to register a CAGR of more than 45% during 2020-2025.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are a type of vehicles that are powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor. These vehicles use regenerative braking and automatic start-stop features that aid in preventing energy wastage. Furthermore, the excess energy from the engine is stored in batteries, thus resulting in better fuel economy. HEVs are considered an effective alternative to conventional vehicles as they require less power and produce low tailpipe emissions.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-electric-vehicle-market/requestsample

The rising environmental consciousness is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, stringent governmental regulations regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and favorable policies supporting sustainable development are also catalyzing the demand for HEVs. For instance, governments of various countries are offering incentives, such as tax rebates, on the purchase of HEV, which is driving the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovations, such as zero- and low-emission vehicles with soundless operations and high-performance engines, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-electric-vehicle-market

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

1. Full Hybrids

2. Mild Hybrids

3. Plug-in Hybrids

4. Others



Breakup by Configuration Type:

1. Series HEV

2. Parallel HEV

3. Combination HEV

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Cars

2. Commercial Vehicles

3. Two Wheelers

4. Others

Breakup by Power Source:

1. Stored Electricity

2. On Board Electric Generator

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. South Korea

3. United Kingdom

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal