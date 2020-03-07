Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the HTCC & LTCC Substrate market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the HTCC & LTCC Substrate market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the HTCC & LTCC Substrate market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the HTCC & LTCC Substrate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market by Product Type (HTCC and LTCC), By Application (Semiconductor, Optics, Telecommunication, Military, Automotive and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global HTCC & LTCC substrate market is projected to be US$ 908.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 1,420.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Co-fired ceramic is made with a combination of the ceramic substrate and conducting metals that are co-fired at a certain temperature to achieve multi-layered and compact devices. Co-fired ceramic technology offers various advantages such as they are chemically inactivity, have excellent physical and high thermal stability properties, non-corrosiveness, and environmental resistance. Co-fired ceramics are used in different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, semiconductor, and other industrial applications. There are two basic product types for co-fired ceramic namely LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic). The advantages of LTCC are lower permittivity tolerance, have stable thermal conductivity, release lower trichloroethylene. The advantages of HTCC are high mechanical stability, high temperature stability of around 1,600 °C (2,910 °F), easy to integrate into metal housings.

Higher usage of low temperature and high-temperature ceramics substrate for semiconductor packaging in numerous applications such as industrial power, medical, oil exploration, propulsion systems, satellites, energy storage, and directed energy is projected to gain significant market growth in coming years

Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, high cost of ceramic substrates compared to metals and alloys substrates is a major factor expected to restrain the market growth of the global HTCC and LTCC substrate market. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced ceramic substrate for high power & high-frequency applications such as the establishment of reliable communications channels, interferometric systems, and others. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global HTCC and LTCC substrate market.

Global HTCC & LTCC substrate market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into HTCC & LTCC. The LTCC segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest revenue growth over forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into semiconductor, optics, telecommunication, military, automotive, other applications. The semiconductor segment accounts for the highest market share in the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market.

Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market by Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market owing to the presence of a large number of co-fired ceramic manufacturers in the country in the region. North America is followed by Europe owing to increasing telecommunications and consumer electronics industry. Regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market includes profiles of some of major companies such as KYOCERA Corporation, Chaozhou Three-circle (Group) Co., Hitachi, Ltd., SEMCNS Co., Ltd., KOA Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., NEO Tech, AMETEK, Inc., AdTech Ceramics, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Maruwa Co., Ltd., Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

HTCC

LTCC

Application

Semiconductor

Optics

Telecommunication

Military

Automotive

Key Market Players included in the report:

KYOCERA Corporation

Chaozhou Three-circle (Group) Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

SEMCNS Co. Ltd.

KOA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

NEO Tech

AMETEK Inc.

AdTech Ceramics

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

Yokowo Co.

Key Insights Covered: Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of HTCC & LTCC Substrate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of HTCC & LTCC Substrate industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of HTCC & LTCC Substrate industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of HTCC & LTCC Substrate industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of HTCC & LTCC Substrate industry.

Research Methodology: Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580