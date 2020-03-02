Global Hot-rolled Bar Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Hot-rolled Bar market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Hot-rolled Bar market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Hot-rolled Bar market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Hot-rolled Bar market has been segmented into

Round Bars

Flat Bars

Other

By Application, Hot-rolled Bar has been segmented into:

Construction

Production Equipment

General Application

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Hot-rolled Bar market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Hot-rolled Bar markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Hot-rolled Bar market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Hot-rolled Bar market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Hot-rolled Bar Market Share Analysis

Hot-rolled Bar competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Hot-rolled Bar sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Hot-rolled Bar sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Hot-rolled Bar are:

O’Neal Steel

Saarstahl

Riva Group

Ovako

Sandvik Materials Technology

O.R.I. Martin spa

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Tata Steel

Sidenor

DEW-STAHL

Caparo Merchant Bar

Acentasteel

Ascometal

Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

Acerinox

Georgsmarienhütte

DAIDO

MMK

Sverdrup Steel

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

XING CHENG

BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

Mangalam Alloys

Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

Among other players domestic and global, Hot-rolled Bar market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hot-rolled Bar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hot-rolled Bar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hot-rolled Bar in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Hot-rolled Bar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hot-rolled Bar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Hot-rolled Bar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hot-rolled Bar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hot-rolled Bar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Round Bars

1.2.3 Flat Bars

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Production Equipment

1.3.4 General Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Hot-rolled Bar Market

1.4.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 O’Neal Steel

2.1.1 O’Neal Steel Details

2.1.2 O’Neal Steel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 O’Neal Steel SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 O’Neal Steel Product and Services

2.1.5 O’Neal Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Saarstahl

2.2.1 Saarstahl Details

2.2.2 Saarstahl Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Saarstahl SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Saarstahl Product and Services

2.2.5 Saarstahl Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Riva Group

2.3.1 Riva Group Details

2.3.2 Riva Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Riva Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Riva Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Riva Group Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Ovako

2.4.1 Ovako Details

2.4.2 Ovako Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Ovako SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Ovako Product and Services

2.4.5 Ovako Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sandvik Materials Technology

2.5.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Details

2.5.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Sandvik Materials Technology SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sandvik Materials Technology Product and Services

2.5.5 Sandvik Materials Technology Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 O.R.I. Martin spa

2.6.1 O.R.I. Martin spa Details

2.6.2 O.R.I. Martin spa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 O.R.I. Martin spa SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 O.R.I. Martin spa Product and Services

2.6.5 O.R.I. Martin spa Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

2.7.1 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Details

2.7.2 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Product and Services

2.7.5 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Tata Steel

2.8.1 Tata Steel Details

2.8.2 Tata Steel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Tata Steel SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Tata Steel Product and Services

2.8.5 Tata Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sidenor

2.9.1 Sidenor Details

2.9.2 Sidenor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Sidenor SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Sidenor Product and Services

2.9.5 Sidenor Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 DEW-STAHL

2.10.1 DEW-STAHL Details

2.10.2 DEW-STAHL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 DEW-STAHL SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 DEW-STAHL Product and Services

2.10.5 DEW-STAHL Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Caparo Merchant Bar

2.11.1 Caparo Merchant Bar Details

2.11.2 Caparo Merchant Bar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Caparo Merchant Bar SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Caparo Merchant Bar Product and Services

2.11.5 Caparo Merchant Bar Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Acentasteel

2.12.1 Acentasteel Details

2.12.2 Acentasteel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Acentasteel SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Acentasteel Product and Services

2.12.5 Acentasteel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Ascometal

2.13.1 Ascometal Details

2.13.2 Ascometal Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Ascometal SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Ascometal Product and Services

2.13.5 Ascometal Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

2.14.1 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Details

2.14.2 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Product and Services

2.14.5 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Acerinox

2.15.1 Acerinox Details

2.15.2 Acerinox Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Acerinox SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Acerinox Product and Services

2.15.5 Acerinox Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Georgsmarienhütte

2.16.1 Georgsmarienhütte Details

2.16.2 Georgsmarienhütte Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Georgsmarienhütte SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Georgsmarienhütte Product and Services

2.16.5 Georgsmarienhütte Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 DAIDO

2.17.1 DAIDO Details

2.17.2 DAIDO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 DAIDO SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 DAIDO Product and Services

2.17.5 DAIDO Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 MMK

2.18.1 MMK Details

2.18.2 MMK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 MMK SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 MMK Product and Services

2.18.5 MMK Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Sverdrup Steel

2.19.1 Sverdrup Steel Details

2.19.2 Sverdrup Steel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Sverdrup Steel SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Sverdrup Steel Product and Services

2.19.5 Sverdrup Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

2.20.1 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Details

2.20.2 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Product and Services

2.20.5 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 XING CHENG

2.21.1 XING CHENG Details

2.21.2 XING CHENG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 XING CHENG SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 XING CHENG Product and Services

2.21.5 XING CHENG Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

2.22.1 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Details

2.22.2 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Product and Services

2.22.5 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Mangalam Alloys

2.23.1 Mangalam Alloys Details

2.23.2 Mangalam Alloys Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Mangalam Alloys SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Mangalam Alloys Product and Services

2.23.5 Mangalam Alloys Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

2.24.1 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Details

2.24.2 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Product and Services

2.24.5 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hot-rolled Bar Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Hot-rolled Bar Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Hot-rolled Bar Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

