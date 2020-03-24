Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market 2020 by Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Application, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Home Wi-Fi security solutions are smart security devices, capable of protecting connected devices from various virtual intrusions such as viruses, malware and hackers. These security devices are connected to the wireless Internet network, and services can be availed by any customer, irrespective of their wireless or home broadband service provider. Devices can be managed either in the home, or remotely via smartphones, tablets, or PCs, using a secure login.

The hardware sub-segment was valued US$ 6,875.8 in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cujo

Koalasafe

Eero

Keezel

Luma Home

Securifi

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi router

Modem and router as one device

Modem and router as separate device

Wi-Fi range extender

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wi-Fi router

1.4.3 Modem and router as one device

1.4.4 Modem and router as separate device

1.4.5 Wi-Fi range extender

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size

2.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cujo

12.1.1 Cujo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Cujo Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cujo Recent Development

12.2 Koalasafe

12.2.1 Koalasafe Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Koalasafe Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Koalasafe Recent Development

12.3 Eero

12.3.1 Eero Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Eero Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Eero Recent Development

12.4 Keezel

12.4.1 Keezel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Keezel Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Keezel Recent Development

12.5 Luma Home

12.5.1 Luma Home Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Luma Home Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Luma Home Recent Development

12.6 Securifi

12.6.1 Securifi Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Securifi Revenue in Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Securifi Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

