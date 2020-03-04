Global High Oleic Soybean Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global High Oleic Soybean Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Oleic Soybean market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the High Oleic Soybean market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the High Oleic Soybean market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Oleic Soybean Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Oleic Soybean market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global High Oleic Soybean Market by Type (GMO, Non-GMO), By Application (Food Processing Industry, Restaurants & Hotels Industry and Petrochemicals Industry), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global High Oleic Soybean market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global High Oleic Soybean market is projected to be US$ 376.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 659.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

High oleic soybean varieties produce oil with increased functionality, which is beneficial for food and industrial users. In 2015, the FDA banned consumption and usage of trans-fats (also known as trans-fatty acids or partially hydrogenated oils) with a final deadline of June 2018. The industry-wide adoption of partially hydrogenated oils in cakes, cookies, pies, and pastries contributed to dramatic increases in intake, making partially hydrogenated oils the primary dietary source of industrially produced trans-fatty acids. Research showed a strong link between trans-fat intake and coronary heart disease. Trans-fats were seen to elevate LDL (bad cholesterol that promotes heart disease) and lower HDL (good cholesterol that protects against heart disease). This step resulted in decreased consumption of several oils and given significant traction to high oleic oils.

Soybean oil has historically been partially hydrogenated to enhance its oxidative stability to increase shelf life and improve frying characteristics. Nonetheless, high oleic soybean is a major source for highly functional oils, which is an ideal replacement for partially hydrogenated oils in the food industry. High oleic soybeans are primarily grown in the U.S. across 13 states with a total acreage of 650,000 acres in 2017. The domestic soybean industry has set a goal of achieving plantation of 16 million acres by 2023, which is expected to provide a significant boost to the high oleic soybean market. In the U.S., high oleic soybeans are grown on contract with local processors, many of which offer both buyers call and harvest delivery options.

Global High Oleic Soybean Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing prevalence and growing health awareness among the population regarding heart diseases caused by consumption of unhealthy oils are expected to augment the market growth.

However, genetically modified crops involve significant health risk in humans such as antibiotic resistance, allergies, and certain carcinogen risk is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Nonetheless, regions such as Europe and some countries in the Asia Pacific have recently given approvals for import and usage of high oleic soybean. Consumption of high oleic soybean for food and other industrial uses in these countries that have a promising growth is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Global High Oleic Soybean market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into GMO and Non-GMO. The GMO segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Food Processing Industry, Restaurants & Hotels Industry and Petrochemicals Industry. The Food Processing Industry segment accounts for a majority share in the global High Oleic Soybean market.

Global High Oleic Soybean Market by type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global High Oleic Soybean market, due to the ban of partially hydrogenated oils is expected to be a major factor fueling the growth of high oleic soybeans market in the region. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global High Oleic Soybean market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Bayer AG. (Monsanto), DowDuPont, Inc., Bunge limited, Cellectis S.A (Calyxt Inc), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Ag Processing Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

GMO

Non-GMO

Application

Food Processing Industry

Restaurants & Hotels Industry

Petrochemicals Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bayer AG. (Monsanto)

DowDuPont Inc.

Bunge limited

Cellectis S.A (Calyxt Inc)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Ag Processing Inc

Key Insights Covered: Global High Oleic Soybean Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of High Oleic Soybean industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of High Oleic Soybean industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of High Oleic Soybean industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of High Oleic Soybean industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of High Oleic Soybean industry.

Research Methodology: Global High Oleic Soybean Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

