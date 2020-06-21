Global High Definition Breast Tomosynthesis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027

Breast tissues attain different morphology at different stages of life primarily influenced by the hormonal levels and environmental factors affecting the human body. High definition tomosynthesis is an up-gradation to the earlier versions of digital breast tomosynthesis which is useful in achieving high-resolution images and videos of breast cancer cells and tissue under investigation. Breast tomosynthesis employs a low radiation dose by employing an x-ray tube that moves like an arc achieving breast images from different angles to create multiple data points that can be reconstructed in different ways for effective diagnosis of breast cancer cases.

2D/3D combination systems are presently leading the product segment for high definition breast tomosynthesis market. The major factor responsible for its technical viability among oncologists is its capability to precisely analyze the calcification and no calcification cases of breast cancer which is relatively difficult to analyze by employing either dimensional system. Standalone 3D systems are very crucial in screening breast cancer owing to its excellent ergonomic features such as increased sensitivity and reduced recalls rendering it to effectively diagnose invasive cancer cases and reduction in false-positive cases.

Hospitals are dominating the end-user segment for the high definition breast tomosynthesis market. The primary health care centers are the first point of contact for patients opting for early screening of breast cancer. Government health agencies are providing huge funds for the establishment of well-equipped devices for performing screening of breast cancer. Diagnostic centers have gained tremendous traction in the last decade on account of the availability of a skilled workforce for the operating of sophisticated breast tomosynthesis devices and precise interpretation of images.

North America is holding the largest market share in the geography segment for high definition breast tomosynthesis market. As per the research citings brought forward by the American Cancer Society (ACS) in 2019 in the United States approximately 268,600 new cases of breast cancer were reported among the women population. Existence of key players such as Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers further propel the market growth pertaining to high definition breast tomosynthesis in the region. In Europe the number of breast cancer cases among the female population as diagnosed in 2018 was 562,500 according to the statistics of the European Breast Cancer Coalition. The strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and medical device manufacturers for the development of breast tomosynthesis devices. Asia Pacific is set to register impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing public health awareness related to the benefits of early screening in breast cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Medical device manufacturers pioneering in the production of high definition breast tomosynthesis are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert, IMS GIOTTO S.p.A., PLANMED OY., Dexela Ltd., Carestream Health and Metaltronica S.p.A.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of breast cancer worldwide

Technological advancement and up gradation in the breast tomosynthesis devices to achieve high-resolution images

Strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and medical device manufactures to develop high definition breast tomosynthesis devices

