Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hemodialysis Concentrates Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hemodialysis Concentrates market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market by Product Type (Acid Concentrates, Bicarbonate Concentrates), By Application (Dialysis Centre, Home), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global hemodialysis concentrates market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global hemodialysis concentrates market is projected to be US$ 2,204.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,351.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Hemodialysis is a medical process that filters waste material and removes extra fluids from blood to correct the electrolyte imbalances of the body. Hemodialysis is one of the renal replacement therapy, carried out with the help of a dialysis machine, that tracks the blood flow, blood pressure and other vital activities. The machine mixes dialysate or dialysis solution that goes into the dialyzer, and the fluid helps to remove toxins from the blood. Dialysate or dialysis solution is made up of acid and bicarbonate concentrates. An acidified concentrated mixture of salts and concentrated preparation of sodium bicarbonate are diluted with dialysis water; this produced dialysis fluid is used in dialysis treatment. The dialysate mixes with the blood, it is highly important that these solutions are contaminant-free, since any type of contamination in the blood may result in severe ailments for the patient. Care also needs to be taken that the dialysate is not excessively concentrated or diluted since both situations can cause grave harm to the patient.

An increasing number of renal diseases- the rising prevalence of kidney-related diseases among the population including diabetes, hypertension, etc. is a key factor likely to increase adoption of hemodialysis treatment, thereby fueling the growth of hemodialysis concentrates market.

Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Advancement in technology- improvement in preliminary diagnosis techniques to detect kidney diseases and growing penetration of preventive healthcare techniques is also a key factor anticipated to augment further the growth of the global hemodialysis concentrates market.

However, Risks and complications associated with dialysis treatment, including low blood pressure, abdominal cramps, thrombosis, sepsis, etc. is estimated to lower adoption of dialysis, thereby restricting the growth of the market. Nonetheless, with high growth in emerging economies, the government of countries such as India, China, etc. are increasing focus on rising healthcare spending. These markets are highly untapped and also lack a sturdy healthcare infrastructure. Penetration in these untapped markets by market players can result in lucrative opportunities and heightened market share for these players.

Global hemodialysis concentrates market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into acid concentrates and bicarbonate concentrates. The acid concentrates segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dialysis center and home. The dialysis center segment accounts for a majority share in the global hemodialysis concentrates market

Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market by Formulation, 2018

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global hemodialysis concentrates market owing to Wider acceptance of hemodialysis treatment in this region. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals in this region. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global hemodialysis concentrates market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd.., Treet Corp. Ltd.and Sopharma AD.

Key Market Segments

Type

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Application

Dialysis Center

Home

Key Market Players included in the report:

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co. Ltd.

Treet Corp. Ltd.

Sopharma AD

