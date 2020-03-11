Global Helicopter Engines Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The helicopter engines market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

– Increase in the demand for helicopters for various military and commercial applications is the main driver for the market. Procurements are being done on a large scale in the military for rotorcraft. Additionally, the helicopters find their use in many applications nowadays even in the commercial sector.

– The necessity for enhancing the helicopter engine performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the helicopter manufacturers, as fuel economy is also one of the main factors that reduce the operating costs of the helicopters. This would make way for the manufacturers to produce more efficient new generation helicopter engines in the years to come.

Scope of the Report

The study includes the revenues from both OEM and aftermarket services.

Key Market Trends

The Military Helicopters Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by application, the military helicopter engines segment holds the maximum revenue share, followed by commercial helicopter engines. The advantages offered by the helicopters in the military, like quick response in transporting personnel and cargo for frontline support, their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities (which eliminates the requirement of long runways), and the ability to be deployed in almost any open area in cases of emergency assistance, increases their utilitarian value in the military. Thus, the usage of helicopters is more in the military compared to commercial applications, and hence, the market for military helicopter engines is expected to increase. The military helicopter engines segment is also expected to continue their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Helicopter Engines in the Forecast Period

Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the helicopter engines market, with the US being the major market for the helicopter engines. The demand from the US is likely to continue, thereby becoming the driving factor for the helicopter engines market during the forecast period. The US is currently having the largest helicopters fleet in the world, with more than 9000 commercial helicopters in the US alone. The aftermarket and maintenance services, along with the need to replace parts of the engines for these helicopters, may drive the market for the helicopter engines in the years to come. The huge budgets of the US toward military are enabling the procurement of new helicopters by the US military. This may also drive the production of new helicopter engines for the engine suppliers for these helicopters. Thus, the demand from the US is poised to drive the share of the North American helicopter engines market during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India is taking the deliveries of Chinook and Apache helicopters currently. China is also ordering new helicopters from various foreign OEMs, in addition to its indigenously manufactured helicopters. Australia is also expected to procure helicopters for commercial and law enforcement purposes in the near future. All these factors are expected to increase the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Safran, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, and The Boeing Company are some of the major players in the market. Efforts are being made by the existing players for increasing the efficiency and time between overhaul of the engines, which may help them to grab new contracts with the helicopter OEMs. In the military, many local manufacturers are trying to produce new generation indigenous turboshaft engines for their military helicopters. For example, Turkey and India are developing their own indigenous helicopter engines. As the relatively new players are capturing the market share, established players in order to maintain their market dominance need to expand in the untapped markets and increase their product innovation through significant R&D investment.

