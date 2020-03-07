Global Hearing Aids Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Hearing Aids Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hearing Aids market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Hearing Aids market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Hearing Aids market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hearing Aids Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hearing Aids market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hearing aids market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11,747 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hearing aids market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hearing aids market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hearing aids market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user, and region.

Hearing aid is a small electronic device designed to improve hearing by making sound audible to a person with hearing loss. Hearing aid devices can be classified as behind the ear hearing aids, receiver in the ear hearing aids, in the ear hearing aids, completely in the ear hearing aids, and in the canal hearing aids. Hearing aids are used for various types of hearing loss such as sensorineural hearing loss, conductive hearing loss, and single-sided deafness. Basic components use in hearing aids are microphone, battery, amplifier circuitry, and miniature loudspeaker/receiver. Selection of hearing aids should can be based on the type and severity of hearing loss, listening needs, and lifestyle. Also, manufacturers are now focusing on to improve sound transmission and to reduce noise interference, feedback, and the occlusion effect in hearing aid devices.

Global Hearing Aids Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of hearing loss in geriatric population, and incidence of genetically caused hearing impairment in children are major factors driving growth of the global hearing aids market. In addition, noise emission in public carnivals, and working at heavy duty industries may affect hearing capacity of an individual, which are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global hearing aids market over the forecast period. Moreover, development in hearing aids devices such as introduction of wireless technology, noise cancellation, small and easy to set in ear are expected to increase demand for hearing aids over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with procurement of the product is major factor restraining growth of the global hearing aids market. In addition, lack of awareness about hearing aids and its benefits in developing economies is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global hearing aids market over the forecast period.

Development of cost effective hearing aids and introduction of wireless charging facility for hearing aids, can create opportunity for players in the market.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, behind the ear hearing aids segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and witness CAGR of over 4.0%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in behind the ear hearing aids such as use of nearly invisible slim tubes for transfer of sounds as against use of thicker tubing in traditional BTEs and advanced features such as wireless connectivity to mobile phones via Bluetooth.

In the canal hearing aids segment in the global hearing aids market is estimated to account for highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Analysis by Technology:

Among technology segments, digital hearing aid segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 4.9% owing to its various benefits such as, to process and separate background noise and simultaneously enhance critical speech signals necessary for understanding to individuals.

The digital hearing aid segment accounted for a revenue contribution of over US$ 6,000.0 Mn in 2016, and is anticipated to a be valued over US$ 9,000.0 Mn in 2026

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Among distribution channel segment, audiology clinics segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and witness CAGR of over 4.0%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of audiology clinics especially in developing economies

The online stores segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 4.3%, among the end user segments in the global hearing aids market during the forecast period

Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global hearing aids market, and account for largest revenue share of over US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of hearing loss and technological advancements in hearing aid devices used to overcome problem of hearing loss in countries such as the US and Canada. Other factors include presence of leading hearing aid manufacturers in these countries, and increasing consumer base adopting hearing aids in countries in this region.

Furthermore, favorable government support for product development in countries in North America is fueling growth to the North America hearing aids market to a significant extent, and this trend is expected to continue in near future. Technological advancements in hearing aids, coupled with prominent manufacturers developing new hearing aids are other major factors expected to boost growth of the North America hearing aids market over the forecast period. In 2017 for instance, GN Store Nord A/S announced the launch of ReSound ENZO 3D that offers improved sound quality, efficient fitting, and offers users with severe to profound hearing loss a new hearing care experience.

Revenue contribution from market in the US was estimated to be 7.0 times that that of the revenue contributed from market in Canada in the North America Hearing Aids market.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global hearing aids market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle east & Africa respectively. Rising number of individuals that experience hearing difficulties and increasing adoption of hearing aids are key factors fueling growth of the Europe hearing aids market currently. Moreover, increasing demand for cost-effective and innovative hearing aids, and increasing government initiative for quality improvement of hearing aid products in countries in the region are other factors expected to contribute growth of the Europe hearing aids market over the forecast period.

The market in France accounted for second-highest revenue share contribution in the Europe hearing aids market, which was 2.2 times the revenue contributed by that of the market in Russia.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth and is expected to register highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, owing to Increasing prevalence of disabling hearing loss in adults, and increase in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

Revenue contribution from the market in Japan is estimated to be 1.5 times the revenue contributed from the hearing aids market in India.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by product type:

Behind the Ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in the Ear Hearing Aids

In the Ear Hearing Aids

Completely in the Ear Hearing Aids

In the Canal Hearing Aids

Segmentation, by technology:

Digital Hearing Aid

Conventional Hearing Aid

Segmentation, by distribution channel:

Audiology Clinics

ENT Clinics

Online Stores

Global hearing aids market segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Hearing Aids Market

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova Holding AG

Cochlear Ltd.

SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC

Zounds Hearing Inc.

William Demant Holding A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

MED-EL

Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Widex A/S

Key Insights Covered: Global Hearing Aids Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hearing Aids industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hearing Aids industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hearing Aids industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hearing Aids industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Hearing Aids industry.

Research Methodology: Global Hearing Aids Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

