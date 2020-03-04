Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Healthcare Furniture Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Furniture market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Healthcare Furniture market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Healthcare Furniture market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Furniture Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Healthcare Furniture Market by Product Type (Bed, Chair, Cabinet, Others), By End-User (Hospital, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global healthcare furniture market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global healthcare furniture market is projected to be US$ 3,817.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 6,153.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Healthcare furniture is an essential part of any healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare furniture includes all goods used in hospitals and clinics. These goods are basically moveable & stationery objects intended to support either patients or physicians. The healthcare facilities consider different factors before selecting the furniture such as ergonomics, bariatrics and aesthetics. These facilities are focusing firstly on the patients comfort. Secondly, the focus is on the reduction of hospital-acquired infections. Thirdly, selection of furniture according to bariatric patients. And lastly, selecting furniture to make the environment family-friendly for visitors. The healthcare facilities are needed to be designed in a way that the examination room used for gynaecology on one day can be used for paediatrics on the next. Therefore, interchangeability and movability of the furniture as a response to immediate changes is the prime impacting factor. Innovative technologies are adding useful components to the healthcare furniture to make the furniture more comfortable for patients and to increase the ease of functional capabilities.

An increasing number of hospitals-rapid emergence of new hospitals across developing nations and a high number of hospitals in developed countries with a rising number of patients worldwide is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population worldwide is likely to increase the demand for healthcare furniture like riser recliners/lift chairs, tub chairs and profiling beds.

However, the long life span of the furniture restricts its repetitive purchasing, which may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technologically innovative products like motorize stretcher chairs are being introduced in the market. These chairs enhance the patients comfort and help to achieve superior clinical performance. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Global healthcare furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bed, chair, cabinet and others. The bed segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics & ambulatory surgical centres, others. The hospital segment accounts for a majority share in the global healthcare furniture market, while clinics & ambulatory surgical centres are expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global healthcare furniture market. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals in this region. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global healthcare furniture market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Inc., TMC Furniture and Sauder Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Bed

Chair

Cabinet

Other

Application

Hospital

Home

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Steelcase Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Knoll Inc.

TMC Furniture and Sauder Manufacturing Co. Inc

Key Insights Covered: Global Healthcare Furniture Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Healthcare Furniture industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Healthcare Furniture industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Healthcare Furniture industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Healthcare Furniture industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Healthcare Furniture industry.

Research Methodology: Global Healthcare Furniture Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report

