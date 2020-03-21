GLOBAL HEALTH AND MEDICAL INSURANCE MARKET 2020 BUSINESS OVERVIEW BY MANUFACTURERS, REGIONS, INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, GROWTH PROSPECTS, AND FORECAST TO 2025

Description

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.

According to this study, over the next five years the Health and Medical Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Health and Medical Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Health and Medical Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Health and Medical Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Single/Individual Health Insurance Products

Group Health Insurance Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Short-term Health Insurance

Long-term Health Insurance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Health and Medical Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Health and Medical Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Health and Medical Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Health and Medical Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Health and Medical Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Health and Medical Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Health and Medical Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single/Individual Health Insurance Products

2.2.2 Group Health Insurance Products

2.3 Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Health and Medical Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Short-term Health Insurance

2.4.2 Long-term Health Insurance

2.5 Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Health and Medical Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Health and Medical Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Health and Medical Insurance by Regions

4.1 Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Health and Medical Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Health and Medical Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Health and Medical Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Health and Medical Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Health and Medical Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Anthem

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Anthem Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Anthem News

11.2 UnitedHealth Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 UnitedHealth Group Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 UnitedHealth Group News

11.3 DKV

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 DKV Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 DKV News

11.4 BUPA

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 BUPA Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BUPA News

11.5 Kaiser Permanente

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Kaiser Permanente Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Kaiser Permanente News

11.6 Aetna Inc

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Aetna Inc Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Aetna Inc News

11.7 PICC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 PICC Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 PICC News

11.8 PingAn

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 PingAn Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 PingAn News

11.9 Kunlun

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Health and Medical Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Kunlun Health and Medical Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Kunlun News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

