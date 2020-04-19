Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Head Lice Infestation Drug in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Head lice are tiny wingless insects that do not fly or jump, their primary means of movement is crawling. The main way lice are spread is head to head contact. Lice are human parasites that feed on the blood of the infested person.

The Global Main Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturers are Bayer, Omega Pharma, Thornton and Ross, Prestige Brands and other manufacturers. Bayer is one of the largest manufacturers in the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market with 11.35% market share in 2015, followed by Omega Pharma with 7.98% market share.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2326264

The Head Lice Infestation Drug sales regions are mainly North America and Europe. North America is the largest region to consumption Head Lice Infestation Drug, whose consumption occupied about 31.40% in 2015, followed by Europe with 29.01% consumption share.

After a long investigation and research, we think people are very concerned about the Head Lice Infestation Drug content in the daily commodities. We recommend that some manufacturers would add Head Lice Infestation Drug to satisfy the market demanding for all household members and other close to head lice contacts should be checked.

In 2017, the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size was 340 million US$ and is forecast to 450 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Head Lice Infestation Drug market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Head Lice Infestation Drug include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Head Lice Infestation Drug include

Bayer

Omega Pharma

Thornton and Ross

Prestige Brands

Perrigo

Actavis

Reckitt Benckier

Tyratech

Shionogi

TecLabs

Arborpharma

Major Pharmaceuticals

Logic Products

Tianren

ParaPRO

Market Size Split by Type

Lotion

Creams

Shampoo

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Children

Adult

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Head Lice Infestation Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Head Lice Infestation Drug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Head Lice Infestation Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Head Lice Infestation Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-head-lice-infestation-drug-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lotion

1.4.3 Creams

1.4.4 Shampoo

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Adult

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size

2.1.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Head Lice Infestation Drug Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Head Lice Infestation Drug Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Type

4.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Type

4.3 Head Lice Infestation Drug Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

6.1.1 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type

6.3 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application

6.4 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type

7.3 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application

7.4 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type

9.3 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application

9.4 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Bayer Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.1.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Omega Pharma

11.2.1 Omega Pharma Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.2.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Thornton and Ross

11.3.1 Thornton and Ross Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.3.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Prestige Brands

11.4.1 Prestige Brands Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.4.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Perrigo

11.5.1 Perrigo Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.5.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Actavis

11.6.1 Actavis Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.6.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Reckitt Benckier

11.7.1 Reckitt Benckier Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.7.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Tyratech

11.8.1 Tyratech Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.8.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Shionogi

11.9.1 Shionogi Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.9.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 TecLabs

11.10.1 TecLabs Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug

11.10.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Arborpharma

11.12 Major Pharmaceuticals

11.13 Logic Products

11.14 Tianren

11.15 ParaPRO

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Head Lice Infestation Drug Raw Material

13.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Customers

13.2 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.2 Distributors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2326264

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155