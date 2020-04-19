Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025April 19, 2020
This report studies the global market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Head Lice Infestation Drug in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Head lice are tiny wingless insects that do not fly or jump, their primary means of movement is crawling. The main way lice are spread is head to head contact. Lice are human parasites that feed on the blood of the infested person.
The Global Main Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturers are Bayer, Omega Pharma, Thornton and Ross, Prestige Brands and other manufacturers. Bayer is one of the largest manufacturers in the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market with 11.35% market share in 2015, followed by Omega Pharma with 7.98% market share.
The Head Lice Infestation Drug sales regions are mainly North America and Europe. North America is the largest region to consumption Head Lice Infestation Drug, whose consumption occupied about 31.40% in 2015, followed by Europe with 29.01% consumption share.
After a long investigation and research, we think people are very concerned about the Head Lice Infestation Drug content in the daily commodities. We recommend that some manufacturers would add Head Lice Infestation Drug to satisfy the market demanding for all household members and other close to head lice contacts should be checked.
In 2017, the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size was 340 million US$ and is forecast to 450 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Head Lice Infestation Drug market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Head Lice Infestation Drug include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Head Lice Infestation Drug include
Bayer
Omega Pharma
Thornton and Ross
Prestige Brands
Perrigo
Actavis
Reckitt Benckier
Tyratech
Shionogi
TecLabs
Arborpharma
Major Pharmaceuticals
Logic Products
Tianren
ParaPRO
Market Size Split by Type
Lotion
Creams
Shampoo
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Children
Adult
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Head Lice Infestation Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Head Lice Infestation Drug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Head Lice Infestation Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Head Lice Infestation Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Head Lice Infestation Drug market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lotion
1.4.3 Creams
1.4.4 Shampoo
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adult
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Size
2.1.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Head Lice Infestation Drug Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Head Lice Infestation Drug Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Type
4.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Type
4.3 Head Lice Infestation Drug Price by Type
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Drug Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries
6.1.1 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type
6.3 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application
6.4 North America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type
7.3 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application
7.4 Europe Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type
9.3 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application
9.4 Central & South America Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Head Lice Infestation Drug by Company
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Bayer
11.1.1 Bayer Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.1.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Omega Pharma
11.2.1 Omega Pharma Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.2.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Thornton and Ross
11.3.1 Thornton and Ross Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.3.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Prestige Brands
11.4.1 Prestige Brands Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.4.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Perrigo
11.5.1 Perrigo Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.5.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Actavis
11.6.1 Actavis Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.6.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Reckitt Benckier
11.7.1 Reckitt Benckier Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.7.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Tyratech
11.8.1 Tyratech Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.8.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Shionogi
11.9.1 Shionogi Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.9.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 TecLabs
11.10.1 TecLabs Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Head Lice Infestation Drug
11.10.4 Head Lice Infestation Drug Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Arborpharma
11.12 Major Pharmaceuticals
11.13 Logic Products
11.14 Tianren
11.15 ParaPRO
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Chapter Thirteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Analysis
13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Head Lice Infestation Drug Raw Material
13.1.2 Head Lice Infestation Drug Customers
13.2 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.2 Distributors
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
