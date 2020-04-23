Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types,Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue; Research up to 2027

Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types,Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue; Research up to 2027April 23, 2020
Global hallucinations and delusions treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Unmet need of medical therapies and increasing research and development of newer treatment options for hallucination and delusions are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth.
The report provides data and analytics on the hallucinations and delusions treatment market , and also tracks the developments made by key stakeholders, along with a competitive analysis of the same.The report also provides data on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats to the players in the hallucinations and delusions treatment market landscape.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hallucinations and delusions treatment market are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Bausch Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mylan N.V., Alkermes, AstraZeneca, H. Lundbeck A/S, Cardinal Health, Autism Speaks Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mallinckrodt among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U. S. FDA issued a positive statement on Benefit-risk profile of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), a drug that is used for treatment of hallucination and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP). This statement was based on a post marketing surveillance review of the drug. This positive statement resurrected the marketing of Nuplazid
- In June 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for a new formulation of Nuplazid (pimavanserin). Previously, nuplazid was recommended as two 17mg tablets. The new formulation is a 34 mg capsule single dose unit. This new dosage form of Nuplazid will reduce the pill burden maintaining the patient compliance
Competitive Analysis:
Global hallucinations and delusions treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hallucinations and delusions treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
-
- Current and future of global hallucinations and delusions treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Segmentation: Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market
By Types of Delusions
- Erotomanic
- Somatic
- Persecutory
- Others
By Types of Hallucinations
- Visual
- Auditory
- Olfactory
- Others
By Treatment
- Conventional Antipsychotics
- Atypical Antipsychotics
- Other Medications
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
