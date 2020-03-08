Global Hair Removal Service Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Hair Removal Service Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hair Removal Service market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Hair Removal Service market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Hair Removal Service market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hair Removal Service Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hair Removal Service market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hair removal service market is expected to value at over US$ 15 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5%. The global baby video monitor market is segmented on the basis of service center, gender, and region.

Global Hair Removal Service Market: Introduction

Hair removal services refer to the use of various methods such as lasers, wax and strips, other instruments, etc. for removal of unwanted hair on face and body by pulling out hair follicle in order to slow hair growth process or stop growth.

Reasons for hair removal can include, fashion, culture, believes, religious reasons, medical requirement, sports, or compulsion such as in military sector.

Global Hair Removal Service Market Dynamics:

Increasing preference and inclination towards appealing physical appearance, or for personal hygiene, and easy accessibility to a range of beauty services and products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global hair removal service market to a significant extent. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) statistics, around 178,488 hair removal procedures were performed in 2017, of which 159,862 procedures were performed on female, and 18,626 procedures were performed on male customers or clients.

In addition, increasing technological advancements in development of products for hair removal services is another key factor expected to drive growth of the target market.

Moreover, increasing number of dermatology centers and beauty salons and rising number of professionals offering these services is anticipated to result in large number of customer footfalls and high adoption of hair removal services. This is expected to lead to high growth of the global market in the years to come.

However, rising preference for removing hair at home, easy availability of hair removal products and rising trend of shopping on E-commerce websites for consumer good after comparing various products are major factors that could result in low adoption of hair removal service and hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Analysis by Product Service Center:

Among the service center segments, the dermatology clinics segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 4.2% in the global market. Rising prevalence of infection due to hair and need to treat or remove hair is expected to lead to higher footfalls in dermatology clinics.

In addition, the beauty salons segment is estimated to dominate in the target market currently, and is projected to dominate till 2028. Increasing number of beauty salons and rising awareness regarding aesthetic look among individuals is a key factor expected to drive revenue contribution and growth from this segment.

Analysis by Application:

Among the gender segments, the men segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 4.4% in the target market in terms of revenue. Rising awareness among the men about need for hair removal for hygiene purposes and inclining trend regarding removal of body hair, especially among models, is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the global market.

In addition, the women segment is estimated to account for highest share in terms of revenue, and is projected to be a dominant segment in the global hair removal service market in the next 10 years.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to continue dominating in the global hair removal market over the next 10 years. This can be attributable to North America being a hub of fashion, and early adoption of technologically advanced products and services.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register second-highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising westernization and increasing awareness regarding importance of hair removal. In addition, The Asia Pacific market is expected to follow the North America market in terms of revenue share and account for second-major revenue share in the global market.

The Europe market is projected to register moderate CAGR over the next 10 years from 2018, followed by markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The market is Middle East & Africa is expected to account for moderate share in terms of revenue in the global hair removal service market, and grow slowly over the forecast period. Rising popularity of Middle Eastern waxing also known as sugaring across various countries in this region is a key factor driving growth of the Middle East & Africa market.

Moreover, presence of certain players, coupled with innovative product launches by companies in various countries in this region in order to expand respective product portfolios is another reason for growth of the market in the Middle East. For instance, Israel-based company Lumenis Ltd. launched new laser hair removal solution SPLENDOR X which is the first solid state laser system equipped with unique BLEND X technology for fast and effective hair removal and skin solutions, at the American Society of Dermatological Surgery (ASDS) in Phoenix in October 2018.

Certain key developments of companies include:

In March 2019, Lumenis Ltd., which is an energy-based medical device company, launched brand technologies in the hair removal category named: LightSheer, QUATTRO, and SPLENDOR X.

In October 2018, Lumenis Ltd., introduced new laser hair removal solution named SPLENDOR X at American Society of Dermatological Surgery (ASDS). The solid state laser system is equipped with unique BLEND X technology, which helps fast and effective hair removal and skin solutions to end users.

Global Hair Removal Service Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Service Center:

Dermatology Centers

Beauty Salons

Segmentation by Gender:

Men

Women

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Hair Removal Service Market

Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar

The Roose Parlour and Spa

Butterfly Studio Salon & Spa

Robert James Salon and Spa

Muse Salon & Spa LLC

Regis Corporation

Sisram Medical Ltd.

Metodo Rossano Ferretti Salon

Paul Labrecque Salon, Inc.

Salon U

Simplicity Laser LLC

Hudson Blvd Group

XIO Group

Hologic, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Hair Removal Service Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hair Removal Service industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hair Removal Service industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hair Removal Service industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hair Removal Service industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Hair Removal Service industry.

Research Methodology: Global Hair Removal Service Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

