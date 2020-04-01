Global Graph Database Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Graph Database market, analyzes and researches the Graph Database development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

triAGENS GmbH(Arango DB)

Neo4j, Inc

OrientDB Ltd

Cayley

Titan

MarkLogic

Microsoft(Azure Cosmos DB)

Bitnine Global Inc(AgensGraph)

Apache(Apache Giraph)

Twitter(FlockDB)

HyperGraphDB

Oracle(Oracle Spatial and Graph)

Teradata(SQL-GR)

Franz Inc(AllegroGraph)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Software

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Size Enterprises

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Graph Database Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Graph Database

1.1 Graph Database Market Overview

1.1.1 Graph Database Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Graph Database Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Graph Database Market by Type

1.3.1 Services

1.3.2 Software

1.4 Graph Database Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 Small & Medium-Size Enterprises

Chapter Two: Global Graph Database Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Graph Database Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 triAGENS GmbH(Arango DB)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Graph Database Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Neo4j, Inc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/B

