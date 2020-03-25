Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Glycidyl Methacrylate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol, it is a common monomer used in the creation of epoxy resins. While typical home epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A (DGEBA), glycidyl methacrylate is instead used to provide epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins.

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate has very broad market in coming recent years. Additionally, the continuously growing Demand of polymer coating in manufacturing sector and rapidly growing emerging economies are considered as the major opportunities as well as trends.

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycidyl Methacrylate.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glycidyl Methacrylate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glycidyl Methacrylate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Estron Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemicals

Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd

Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical Co.,Ltd

Evonik Industries

Glycidyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Type

Concentration > 97%

Concentration < 97%

Glycidyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Application

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

Glycidyl Methacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

