GLOBAL GESTURE RECOGNITION SOLUTION MARKET 2020-2025, TYPES, RISE IN DEMAND, TREMENDOUS-GROWTH, END-USER AND FORECAST 2025

Description

The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gesture Recognition Solution market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Gesture Recognition Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Gesture Recognition Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Gesture Recognition Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software System

Hardware Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Gaming Console

Smart Phone

Car

Computer

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Crunchfish

Eyesight Technologies

GestureTek

Intel

Sony

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gesture Recognition Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gesture Recognition Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gesture Recognition Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gesture Recognition Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Gesture Recognition Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software System

2.2.2 Hardware Devices

2.3 Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Gesture Recognition Solution Segment by Application

2.4.1 Gaming Console

2.4.2 Smart Phone

2.4.3 Car

2.4.4 Computer

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Gesture Recognition Solution by Players

3.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gesture Recognition Solution by Regions

4.1 Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gesture Recognition Solution by Countries

7.2 Europe Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Gesture Recognition Solution by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Forecast

10.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Gesture Recognition Solution Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Crunchfish

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Product Offered

11.1.3 Crunchfish Gesture Recognition Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Crunchfish News

11.2 Eyesight Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Product Offered

11.2.3 Eyesight Technologies Gesture Recognition Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eyesight Technologies News

11.3 GestureTek

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Product Offered

11.3.3 GestureTek Gesture Recognition Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GestureTek News

11.4 Intel

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Product Offered

11.4.3 Intel Gesture Recognition Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Intel News

11.5 Sony

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Gesture Recognition Solution Product Offered

11.5.3 Sony Gesture Recognition Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sony News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

