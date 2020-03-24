Global Genomics Market Size 2020 Application, Industry Growth, Services, Solution and Regional Forecasts till 2025

Genetics is about genetic research subject, the human genome project was first proposed in 1985, scientists in the us to clarify the sequence of the human genome 3 billion base pairs, discovered that all human genes and figure out its location on chromosome, all to decipher the human genetic information, make comprehensive understanding at the molecular level for the first time.

The increasing awareness of genomics and reducing DNA sequencing costs are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The global Genomics market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Genomics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Players:

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Genomics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Genomics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ILLUMINA

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

QIAGEN

GE HEALTHCARE

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BGI

EPPENDORF

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA

DANAHER

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Genomics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Genomics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Market Segments:

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Genomics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market size by Product

Sequencing

Microarray

PCR

Market size by End User

Diagnosis

Drug Development

Precision Medical

Agricultural

Other

Genomics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

