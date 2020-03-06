Global Generic Drugs Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Generic Drugs Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Generic Drugs market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Generic Drugs market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Generic Drugs market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Generic Drugs Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Generic Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Generic Drugs Market by Drug Type (Simple Generic Drugs, Super Generic Drugs, Biosimilars), By Indication (CNS, Cardiovascular, Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Other Indication), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global generic drugs market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Generic Drugs market is projected to be US$ 227,722.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 441,885.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

A generic drug is a duplicate of the original brand name drug. It is a medication with the same chemical formulation as originally has been developed and authorized by pharmaceutical companies. It contains the same active substance, with the same form of dosage, quality, performance to treat the same disease, but with different packaging. When any new drug is developed by innovator firm, a patent protects these innovations and investment by providing them sole right to sell the invented drug during the term of patent. Once the patent expires, the same brand drug formula can be copied and sold by other manufacturers. The benefit of these generic drugs is that they are much inexpensive than the original branded ones.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in geriatric population is one of the major factors for the growth of this market. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of generic drugs has provided lucrative prospects over the original branded drug. Also, government initiatives towards investments in R&D in the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to influence the demand for the market. However, stringent rules and regulations from drug authorities on the development of drugs can hamper the growth rate during the forecasted year.

Global Generic Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

High price of branded drugs, coupled with high healthcare expenditure is one of the vital factor driving growth of the global generic drugs market. Furthermore, similar efficacy of generic drugs, as compared to branded drugs, coupled with affordability is another key factor expected to boost the target market growth.

However, strict regulations and approvals for production, marketing and sale of generic drugs in developed economies including USA, and European countries, focusing on same efficacy as compared to its branded counterparts may challenge growth of the global generic drugs market. Nonetheless, patent expiration of several super drugs including Humira, Cardiotec, Firazyr, Kovanaze, Noxafil, etc. in the coming years will present opportunities for several pharmaceutical companies to create their generic versions. Early entrants in these spaces are expected to get lucrative opportunities in the global generic drugs market over the coming years.

Global generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into simple generic drugs, super generic drugs, biosimilars. The simple generic drugs segment accounts for the majority share. Biosimilars segment is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of Indication, the market is segmented into CNS, cardiovascular, genitourinary/hormonal drugs, respiratory, rheumatology, diabetes, other indication. The cardiovascular segment accounts for a majority share in the global generic drugs market, followed by respiratory segment.

Global Generic Drugs Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global generic drugs market, followed by APAC. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to government initiatives towards promotion of generic drugs and boosting affordable healthcare. Regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Generic Drugs market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Limited, Mylan N.V., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

Indication

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Key Market Players included in the report:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Lupin Limited

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key Insights Covered: Global Generic Drugs Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Generic Drugs industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Generic Drugs industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Generic Drugs industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Generic Drugs industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Generic Drugs industry.

Research Methodology: Global Generic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

