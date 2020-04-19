Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate.

This report researches the worldwide General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2697399

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arkema SA (France)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)

GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany)

Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Type

Extruded sheet

Cast acrylic sheet

Pellets

Beads

General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Application

Signs & displays

Construction

Automotive

Lighting fixtures

Electronics

Others

General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-general-purpose-grade-polymethyl-methacrylate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Extruded sheet

1.4.3 Cast acrylic sheet

1.4.4 Pellets

1.4.5 Beads

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Signs & displays

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Lighting fixtures

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production

2.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Regions

4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production

4.2.2 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production

4.3.2 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production

4.4.2 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production

4.5.2 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Type

6.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arkema SA (France)

8.1.1 Arkema SA (France) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.1.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

8.2.1 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.2.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.3.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.4.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.5.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

8.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.6.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)

8.7.1 Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.7.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany)

8.8.1 GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.8.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

8.9.1 Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate

8.9.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Upstream Market

11.1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Raw Material

11.1.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Distributors

11.5 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2697399

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155