Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025April 19, 2020
Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate.
This report researches the worldwide General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arkema SA (France)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)
GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany)
Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)
General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Type
Extruded sheet
Cast acrylic sheet
Pellets
Beads
General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Application
Signs & displays
Construction
Automotive
Lighting fixtures
Electronics
Others
General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Extruded sheet
1.4.3 Cast acrylic sheet
1.4.4 Pellets
1.4.5 Beads
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Signs & displays
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Lighting fixtures
1.5.6 Electronics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
2.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Regions
4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
4.2.2 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
4.3.2 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
4.4.2 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
4.5.2 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Type
6.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Arkema SA (France)
8.1.1 Arkema SA (France) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.1.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
8.2.1 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.2.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.3.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.4.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
8.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.5.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
8.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.6.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)
8.7.1 Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan) Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.7.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany)
8.8.1 GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany) Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.8.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)
8.9.1 Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea) Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate
8.9.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Upstream Market
11.1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Raw Material
11.1.3 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Distributors
11.5 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
