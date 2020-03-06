Global GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GCC Oilfield Chemicals market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the GCC Oilfield Chemicals market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the GCC Oilfield Chemicals market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the GCC Oilfield Chemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Which offers a holistic view of the GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 3,013.9Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,245.9Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Oilfield chemicals are used in oil and gas extraction activity at every stage of drilling and exploration starting from borehole drilling, to production, stimulation, to at the end that is closing of the borehole. These chemicals are also used for cementing application. The oilfield chemical includes, transition metal compounds, common inorganic salts, common organic chemicals and solvents, surfactants, and water-soluble and oil-soluble polymers. These chemicals play an important role in the prevention of penetration and loss of drilling fluid in various geographical conditions. In addition, these chemicals provide protection from corrosion in a chemically aggressive and hot environment and keep drilling fluid in pump able / fluid form under continuously changing temperature conditions.

Oil field chemicals are supplied by both the chemical companies as well as by oil field service companies. However, oilfield companies preferable purchase these chemicals from chemical companies and then provide services in chemical transportation, chemical mixing, dilution, storage, and for production of commodity chemical. In recent years, due to increasing environment related concerns the focus on the development of non-toxic and bio-degradable oilfield chemicals is increased. Many manufacturers are increasing R&D investment and activity for the development of naturally derived and marine-life friendly oilfield chemicals.

GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing crude oil production in GCC countries is expected to fuel the growth of the oilfield chemicals market. For instance, Energy Minister of UAE has announced in October, 2018 that UAE has begun to increase crude oil production to serve the increasing demand for crude oil from the market. In addition, UAE has increased the crude oil output capacity to around 3.5 million barrels a day in 2018, which is expected to boost the demand oilfield chemicals in the GCC market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for highly effective oilfield chemicals due to increasing deep offshore deposits in GCC countries is expected to bolster the growth of the oilfield chemicals market over the forecast period.

However, increasing stringent regulations regarding environment safety and oil & gas exploration activity in GCC countries is expected to hamper the growth of the oilfield chemicals market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, advancement in the drilling and exploration technology, availability of a large number of market players and increasing investment in the target market area offers lucrative opportunities for oilfield chemical manufacturers.

GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market is segmented based on type, end-user and region. Based on type biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, gellants & viscosifiers and others. The demulsifier segment accounts for the majority share in the GCC oilfield chemicals market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of the application market is segmented into, drilling fluids, cementing, completion & stimulation and production and EOR and drilling fluids segment accounts for a majority share in the GCC oilfield chemicals market.

GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and other GCC countries. Saudi Arabia accounts for the majority share in the GCC oilfield chemicals market followed by Qatar, owing to increasing demand for oilfield chemicals from enhanced oil recovery applications in the region, with Saudi Arabia registering highest growth rate. UAE and other GCC countries are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the GCC Oilfield Chemicals Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Ecolab Inc. and others.

Key Market Segments

Type

Biocides

Corrosion And Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Gellants & Viscosifiers And Others

End User

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Completion & Stimulation And Production And Eor And Drilling Fluids Segment

Key Market Players included in the report:

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

