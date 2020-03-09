Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market 2019-2026 | By Region like United States, Europe, China, Japan, India and more

This report focuses on Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered :

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Alstom Power

Grid Solutions

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi

Beta Engineering

Mistras

Richterra

Hyosung

KEC

Kepco

Black&Veatch

Eaton Corporation Limited

General Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High Voltage Installations

Urban Installations

Indoor Installations

Environmentally Sensitive Installations

Others

Segment by Application

Power Plant

Residential

Other

