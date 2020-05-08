Global Functional Protein Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025

Functional protein are those ingredients that induce biological effect when consumed by human or animals.

The global Functional Protein market will reach 3013.2 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

APC

Arla Foods

Fonterra Co-Operative

Friesland Campina

Glanbia

Kerry Group

Saputo Ingredients

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

