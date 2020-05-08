Global Functional Protein Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025

Global Functional Protein Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025May 8, 2020
Functional protein are those ingredients that induce biological effect when consumed by human or animals.
The global Functional Protein market will reach 3013.2 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
APC
Arla Foods
Fonterra Co-Operative
Friesland Campina
Glanbia
Kerry Group
Saputo Ingredients
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Hydrolysates
Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)
Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)
Casein & Caseinates
Soy Protein
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Functional Foods
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Animal Nutrition
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Functional Protein Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Functional Protein
1.1.3 Demand rising due to nutraceuticals on growing awareness of healthy diet
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Functional Protein
Table Global Functional Protein Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Hydrolysates
Table Hydrolysates Overview
1.2.1.2 Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)
Table Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC) Overview
1.2.1.3 Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)
Table Whey Protein Isolates (WPI) Overview
1.2.1.4 Casein & Caseinates
Table Casein & Caseinates Overview
1.2.1.5 Soy Protein
Table Soy Protein Overview
1.2.1.6 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Functional Protein
Table Global Functional Protein Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Functional Foods
Table Functional Foods Overview
1.2.2.2 Functional Beverages
Table Functional Beverages Overview
1.2.2.3 Dietary Supplements
Table Dietary Supplements Overview
1.2.2.4 Animal Nutrition
Table Animal Nutrition Overview
Continued….
