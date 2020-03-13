Global Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market 2019-2024

Frozen food is placed in a vacuum chamber where the temperature remains below freezing. As the pressure and temperature changes, the ice crystals (moisture) in the food are vaporized rather than evaporated. The freeze-drying process prevents the moisture in the food from becoming a liquid before it is removed. Freeze-dried foods are the closest alternative to a raw diet. These foods can be found in a formed shape like nuggets or patties, and well as flaked or granular mixes. Freeze-dried foods can be rehydrated with water before feeding, or fed directly from the package.

Frozen, also called Fresh-Prepared, comes in raw or cooked (not processed) form, Part of this growing trend is the commercialization of home-made dog food for pet owners who want the same quality, but do not have the time or expertise to make it themselves.

Scope of the Report:

The revenue proportion of Freeze-Dried Pet Food in 2016 is about 42.2%, and the proportion of Frozen Pet Food in 2016 is about 57.8%. Freeze-dried foods are both lightweight because most of the moisture has been removed. Freeze-dried formulas use low temperatures and pressure to remove moisture.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 67% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 19.4% in 2016. Asia, South America, etc. are also important sales regions.

Market competition is intense. WellPet, Stella & Chewy, K9 Naturals, etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

WellPet?

Stella & Chewy

K9 Naturals

Vital Essentials Raw

Bravo

Nature’s Variety

Steve’s Real Food

Primal Pets

Grandma Lucy’s

NRG Freeze Dried Raw

Orijen

NW Naturals

Dr. Harvey’s

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Frozen Pet Food

Freeze-Dried Pet Food

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dog

Cat

Other

