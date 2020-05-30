Global Formic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Formic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2027May 30, 2020
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Formic Acid Market
The Formic Acid market was valued at US$ 290.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 328.97 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.
Global Formic Acid Scope and Segment
Formic Acid market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Formic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2027.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Formic Acid market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Formic Acid industry.
By Company
BASF
Eastman
Perstorp
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
LUXI
Feicheng Acid
Chongqing Chuandong Chemical
Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical
Segment by Type
Content 85%
Content 98%
Content 90%
Other
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Leather & Textile
Rubber
Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
Other
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Netherlands
South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
