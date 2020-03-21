GLOBAL FORENSIC ACCOUNTING SERVICES MARKET 2020 TRENDS, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, PRODUCTION ANALYSIS, GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST OVERVIEW BY 2025

GLOBAL FORENSIC ACCOUNTING SERVICES MARKET 2020 TRENDS, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, PRODUCTION ANALYSIS, GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST OVERVIEW BY 2025March 21, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Forensic Accounting Services market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20880 million by 2024, from US$ 15250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Forensic Accounting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Forensic Accounting Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Forensic Accounting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Criminal and fraud investigation
Bankruptcy proceedings
Risk management
Risk Management occupies the largest market share segmentation, Criminal and Fraud Investigation
Type is growing fastest
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Businesses
Government
Insurance Professionals
Small Businesses
Legal Professionals
Individuals
Individuals accounted for the largest share of applications at 35.28%
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ernst & Young
Grant Thornton
PwC
KPMG International
FTI Consulting
Deloitte
Control Risks
Kroll
K2 Intelligence
AlixPartners
Berkeley Research Group
Hemming Morse
BDO
Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)
Nardello
Charles River Associates
Alvarez & Marsal
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Forensic Accounting Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Forensic Accounting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Forensic Accounting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Forensic Accounting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Forensic Accounting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
